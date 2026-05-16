ABLC Launches New Position Paper on Intra-African Trade: Five Mindset Shifts to Unlock Regional Integration

The Africa Business Leaders Coalition (ABLC) has released a new position paper, Five Mindset Shifts to Unlock Intra-African Trade: A Perspective from African CEOs, which outlines practical recommendations from African business leaders on how to accelerate regional trade and economic integration under the AfCFTA. The paper emphasizes the need for stronger regional value chains, investing in emerging technologies and workforce readiness, and calls for a fundamental shift in how governments, businesses and institutions approach regional integration and collaboration.

KIGALI , Rwanda , May 16 , 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Africa Business Leaders Coalition ( ABLC ), a CEO-led platform convened by the UN Global Compact to bring together leading African CEOs and companies to advance sustainable growth, climate action , gender equality and economic transformation across the continent, has launched a major new position paper, Five Mindset Shifts to Unlock Intra-African Trade : A Perspective from African CEOs, at the Africa CEO Forum.

The paper presents a CEO-driven, private sector-led roadmap for accelerating regional integration, strengthening African value chains and unlocking sustainable economic growth through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The launch of the trade paper at the Africa CEO Forum aligns closely with this year's Forum theme of shared ownership. It reflects growing recognition that Africa's long-term competitiveness will depend on stronger regional integration, coordinated industrial development and greater private sector leadership on intra-African trade





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Africa Business Leaders Coalition ABLC Africa CEO Forum Intra-African Trade African Continental Free Trade Area Afcfta Regional Integration Coordinated Industrial Development Private Sector Leadership Sustainable Economic Growth Climate Action Gender Equality Economic Transformation Human Rights Labour Environment Anti-Corruption United Nations Secretary-General Ten Principles Human Rights Labour Environment Anti-Corruption Africa Rwanda KIGALI May 16 2026 Africa Business Leaders Coalition ABLC Africa CEO Forum Intra-African Trade African Continental Free Trade Area Afcfta Regional Integration Coordinated Industrial Development Private Sector Leadership Sustainable Economic Growth Climate Action Gender Equality Economic Transformation Human Rights Labour Environment Anti-Corruption United Nations Secretary-General Ten Principles Human Rights Labour Environment Anti-Corruption Africa Rwanda KIGALI May 16 2026 Africa Business Leaders Coalition ABLC Africa CEO Forum Intra-African Trade African Continental Free Trade Area Afcfta Regional Integration Coordinated Industrial Development Private Sector Leadership Sustainable Economic Growth Climate Action Gender Equality Economic Transformation Human Rights Labour Environment Anti-Corruption United Nations Secretary-General Ten Principles Human Rights Labour Environment Anti-Corruption Africa Rwanda KIGALI May 16 2026 Africa Business Leaders Coalition ABLC Africa CEO Forum Intra-African Trade African Continental Free Trade Area Afcfta Regional Integration Coordinated Industrial Development Private Sector Leadership Sustainable Economic Growth Climate Action Gender Equality Economic Transformation Human Rights Labour Environment Anti-Corruption United Nations Secretary-General Ten Principles Human Rights Labour Environment Anti-Corruption Africa Rwanda KIGALI May 16 2026

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