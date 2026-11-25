Leaker Cyberleek has released the missing executable for the GTA 6 Xbox build. Modders are working on a PC version, but it isn’t playable yet.

The executable file for the leaked Xbox build of “GTA 6” has surfaced online. This is the first time the complete build is available, giving modders what they need to bring the game to Windows PCs.

Community members have already tried to launch it, but “GTA 6” isn’t playable on PC. Rockstar itself has not announced a PC version.. In an accompanying message, Cyberleek called the build and executable an “early Christmas gift” for all gamers. On the console’s launch day, Nov. 19, Cyberleek had already circulated a package of about 200 GB containing the Xbox build, which was missing the executable.

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So far, the open-source project Leonida appears to have made the most progress on a PC port. It uses static recompilation: because the Xbox Series also has an x86-64 processor, the game code runs directly on PC CPUs, according to theVideos are already circulating online that purportedly show the program starting up in Windows. But “GTA 6” still isn’t playable.

According to PC Gamer, one of Leonida’s lead developers wrote on the project’s Discord server that it would take at least a week before the game could be played on PC. Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittplattformen übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unserer.

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Projects that once took months or years are now being completed much faster. For legitimate ports, users generally have to extract the game data from their own copy of the game. Leonida’s project description requires an already-readable copy of Xbox version 1.0.2.1 and emphasizes that nothing in the project bypasses protection. It doesn’t explain how to get such a copy.

Because regular Xbox game packages are encrypted, the leak is likely the only source in practice. First console patchlist fixes for crashes and faulty autosaves, among other things. Rockstar also fixed phone calls that failed to trigger and could therefore block story progression. Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte angezeigt werden.

Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittplattformen übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unserer According to Cyberleek’s accompanying message, the leaked build is version 1.0.2.1, so it likely predates this patch. Official bug fixes won’t automatically make it into an unofficial PC version — even if it eventually becomes playable. Rockstar has not commented on the executable leak so far.

But Take-Two consistently takes action against unofficial ports: One day before “GTA 6” launched, GitHub published severaltargeting unofficial ports of “GTA 5” for mobile devices. Take-Two argues in the notices that saying users need their own copy of the game does not shield developers from liability for copyright infringement. Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittplattformen übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unserer