American Critical Minerals Corp. Extends Warrant Exercise Incentive Program Deadline

American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the"Company") has extended the deadline for completion of its warrant exercise incentive program (the"Program"). The program is intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 10,304,000 warrants (the"Warrants") previously issued in connection with private placements that closed on June 28, 2023 and August 23, 2024 and which are currently exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share and expire on June 28, 2026 and August 23, 2026, respectively. The Company has elected to extend the deadline for the Program until June 28, 2026 (the"Program End Date").

American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the"Company") (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) is pleased to announce that it has extended the deadline for completion of its warrant exercise incentive program (the"Program").

The program is intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 10,304,000 warrants (the"Warrants") previously issued in connection with private placements that closed on June 28, 2023 and August 23, 2024 and which are currently exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share and expire on June 28, 2026 and August 23, 2026, respectively. To address ongoing interest and to allow additional time for the completion of documentation, the Company has elected to extend the deadline for the Program until June 28, 2026 (the"Program End Date").

Under the Program, the Company is offering an inducement to each holder of the Warrants that exercises on or before the Program End Date. Holders exercising Warrants on or before the Program End Date will be entitled to receive one additional warrant (the"New Warrant") for each share subscribed for. Each New Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.35 until June 22, 2029.

The proceeds from the Program will strengthen the Company's treasury and will be used for working capital purposes and the advancement of the Company's Green River Project. The New Warrants, if issued, and any shares issuable on exercise thereof, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the New Warrants.

Warrants that remain unexercised following the Program End Date will continue to be exercisable on their terms as those terms were in effect immediately prior to the Program End Date, including with respect to the pricing thereof, and no New Warrants will thereafter be issuable on exercise. Holders of the Warrants are encouraged to contact the Company to coordinate exercise prior to the Program End Date.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Directors Dean Pekeski, President & CEO About American Critical Minerals' Green River Potash and Lithium ProjectThe Green River Project is situated within Utah's highly productive Paradox Basin, located 20 miles northwest of Moab, Utah. It has significant logistical advantages including close proximity to major rail hubs, airport, roads, water, towns, and labour markets. It also benefits from close proximity to the agricultural and industrial heartland of America and numerous potential end-users for its products.

The history of oil and gas production across the Paradox Basin provides geologic data from historic wells across the Project, and the wider Basin, validating and de-risking the potential for high grade potash and large amounts of contained lithium. Wells in and around the project reported lithium up to 500 ppm, bromine up to 6,100 ppm and boron up to 1,260 ppm (Gilbride & Santos, 2012).

This data is reinforced by nearby potash production and the advanced stage of neighbouring lithium projects. The Paradox Basin is believed to be one of the biggest sources of lithium brines in the United States. (Source: AnsonFastmarketsPresentation- https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/ASN/02823465.pdf).

The Company has disclosed targets for further exploration at the Green River Project consisting of 500 million to 950 million tonnes of sylvinite (the most important source for the production of potash in North America) grading from 12% to 18% potassium oxide based on elog (eK2O=19% to 29% potassium chloride based on elog (eKCl)). Its target for further exploration for Lithium and Bromine is 0.6-1.7 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent grading from 91-152 ppm; and 3.3-9.1 Mt bromine grading from 2,647-4,412 ppm





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American Critical Minerals Corp. Warrant Exercise Incentive Program Private Placements Green River Project Potash Lithium

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