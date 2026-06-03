American Pacific Mining Corp. Announces Drill Testing of New Priority Target at Madison Copper-Gold Project

American Pacific Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that drill testing of a new priority target recently identified by a magnetotelluric (MT) inversion survey at the Company's Madison Copper-Gold Project is now underway. The large-scale, highly conductive geophysical anomaly is located in an area of the Project that has never been drill tested.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) (WKN: A422L8) ("American Pacific", or the"Company") is pleased to announce that drill testing of a new priority target recently identified by a magnetotelluric ("MT") inversion survey at the Company's Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the"Project") in Montana, is now underway.

The large-scale, highly conductive geophysical anomaly is located in an area of the Project that has never been drill tested. It measures approximately 2 kilometres by 600 metres, and is expected to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 800 metres.

"We have now received the final inversions of the MT survey conducted at Madison in March of this year," commented Managing Director of Exploration, Eric Saderholm. "The resolution and clarity of the newly acquired MT data far surpass any historical geophysical techniques that have been used to understand the Project, to date.

The quality of the anomaly has allowed us to refine the azimuth and dip of our targets to more accurately test this impressive conductive feature and core drilling to test the porphyry is now underway. A second reverse circulation drill, expected to arrive on-site within two weeks, will focus on the shallower skarn targets.

" MT Survey Highlights Recent MT inversion modeling has defined two prominent conductive features at Madison, with the primary target being a large, north-northwest to south-southeast-trending conductor located in a previously undrilled portion of the Project area. The conductor appears to mirror the structural architecture of the district and is spatially associated with major fault corridors interpreted to have played an important role in controlling mineralizing fluids.

Figure 1: Plan view showing MT anomaly and first hole of the 2026 program To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/299882_727efbd2f4749b51_001full.jpg Results of the MT survey show: The MT inversion results suggest that the primary conductor may reflect a combination of structural preparation, hydrothermal alteration, and potential sulfide-bearing mineralization. The Company cautions that geophysical anomalies are not direct evidence of mineralization.

However, the size, geometry, conductivity intensity, and structural setting of the Madison anomaly make it a high-priority drill target for the 2026 campaign. A New Target Area Within a Proven District The Madison Project hosts a historically productive copper-gold skarn system with past mining and modern exploration focused primarily around known mine workings and previously defined mineralized zones.

The newly identified MT anomaly lies outside the historically drilled areas and provides the Company with a fresh opportunity to evaluate a new part of the system. The 800-metre drill hole is designed to test the core of the conductive anomaly and evaluate whether the geophysical response is associated with sulfide-bearing skarn, carbonate replacement-style mineralization, alteration related to a concealed intrusive source, or a combination of these features.

Figure 2: Section A-A' highlighting anomaly at depth with first hole drill trace To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/299882_727efbd2f4749b51_002full.jpg 2026 Madison Exploration Campaign The Company's 2026 exploration program at Madison includes drill testing of the newly identified MT anomaly, along with continued evaluation of known skarn mineralization and deeper intrusive-related targets across the Project. The initial hole into the MT anomaly will provide important geological information on lithology, alteration, structure, sulfide content, and the potential relationship between the conductive anomaly and mineralization.

See the June 1, 2026, news release for full details of the 15,000-metre drill program. Additional updates will be provided as drilling advances. Qualified Person Statement Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo. , Managing Director of Exploration for the Company





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American Pacific Mining Corp. Madison Copper-Gold Project Magnetotelluric Drill Testing MT Inversion Survey

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