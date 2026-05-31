Andras Schaefer Breaks from Football to Participate in Adidas Events

Andras Schaefer, a midfielder for Union, is currently on a break during the summer pause. However, he is not relaxing. He is currently on a tour with the Hungarian national team, playing two test matches. Before the games, he decided to take a break from football and visit an Adidas store in Budapest. He was not just a spectator, but actively participated in the events organized by Adidas. The reason for his visit was the Champions League final on Saturday in the Puskás Arena, Budapest. In preparation for the match between Arsenal and PSG, Adidas organized a series of events. Instead of just posing for photos, Schaefer himself printed t-shirts for the Champions League final. The design was a pot of gold in front of the arena with the text 'Budapest 2026'. He also surprised the fans by DJing and tested the Subsoccer table himself, giving his personal recommendation to the fans. Subsoccer is a table football game where two players sit on either side of the table, with their feet in a box. The goal is to score by shooting the ball into the opponent's goal. While his teammates were resting, Schaefer had two more games on his schedule. He played against Finland on Friday and then against Kazakhstan on Tuesday. After these games, he will have almost three weeks to rest before Union's next match on June 29th.

Andras Schaefer , 27, Union 's midfielder, is currently on a break during the summer pause, but he is not relaxing. He is currently on a tour with the Hungarian national team, playing two test matches.

However, before the games, he decided to take a break from football and visit an Adidas store in Budapest. He was not just a spectator, but actively participated in the events organized by Adidas. The reason for his visit was the Champions League final on Saturday in the Puskás Arena, Budapest. In preparation for the match between Arsenal and PSG, Adidas organized a series of events.

Instead of just posing for photos, Schaefer himself printed t-shirts for the Champions League final. The design was a pot of gold in front of the arena with the text 'Budapest 2026'. Schaefer also surprised the fans by DJing. He even tested the Subsoccer table himself, giving his personal recommendation to the fans.

Subsoccer is a table football game where two players sit on either side of the table, with their feet in a box. The goal is to score by shooting the ball into the opponent's goal. While his teammates were resting, Schaefer had two more games on his schedule. He played against Finland on Friday and then against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

After these games, he will have almost three weeks to rest before Union's next match on June 29th





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Andras Schaefer Union Hungarian National Team Champions League Final Adidas Djing Subsoccer

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