Apple Sports, the unsung hero behind the scenes, now upgraded to version 4.0

Apple Sports, a less known app within Apple's ecosystem, has been revamped. With a new version, users will experience 'everything' they need for the upcoming World Cup. The app, previously free, offers current ongoing headlines regarding various sports and, unlike previous versions, only provides text-based headlines and no in-depth background information. It is unclear whether or not the app will expand to include international sports results and worldwide back-end integrations.

Apple Sports , often overlooked because it's not pre-installed on Apple devices but has been available since 2018, recently upgraded to version 4.0. Despite growing global availability, this app only provides current headlines, unlike its predecessor and predecessor, which offered comprehensive news, including background information.

Apple has stated that users will have 'everything' they need for the 2026 World Cup, including lineup and formation tracking for every team, real-time event tracking, and on-screen widgets for teams and results. Unfortunately, there is no mention of cross-platform availability or support for other media libraries, which makes it less appealing for German users. As for requirements, iOS 17.2 or higher is the minimum, ensuring no in-app purchases or subscriptions. The app is free and currently available in 170 countries





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Apple Sports Mobile App World Cup Sports Headlines Background Information Track Events

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