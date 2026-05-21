Basketball World Cup 2026: Tickets, Packages & Why it's a Must-See for Fans

A guide on how to buy tickets for the Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin in 2026, the different ticket packages available, and why the tournament is a must-see for any fan of the sport.

Vom 4. bis 13. September 2026 wird Berlin zum Mekka des internationalen Frauen- Basketball s. Mit 16 Top-Nationen um den Weltmeistertitel wird die deutsche Nationalmannschaft als Gastgeberin qualifiziert.

Die Basketball-WM 2026 ist ein perfekter Anlass, um Stars wie die Sabally-Schwestern zu erleben. Im Januar gastieren erstmals die Orlando Magic für ein NBA Regular-Season-Spiel in Berlin. In diesem Guide erklären wir euch alles Wissenswertes: Wie kaufe ich Tickets für die Basketball-WM 2026 der Frauen? Welche Pakete gibt es? Und warum ist das Event ein Must-See für jeden Fan





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Basketball Basketwor L Cup 2026 Berlin Tickets Packages Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 Germany Women's Basketball Female Empowerment Gleichberechtigung

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Frauen-Basketball-WM 2026 in Deutschland: Termine, Tickets, ÜbertragungenNach den Erfolgen der DBB-Männer freut sich Berlin auf die Ausrichtung der Frauen-Basketball-WM 2026. Der offizielle Kartenvorverkauf läuft. ran erklärt, wie ihr an Tickets für das Event kommt.

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German National Team Squad for World Cup 2026: Who's in and Who's OutThe German national team squad for the World Cup 2026 has been announced, with several notable inclusions and exclusions. Notable inclusions include Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović, Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown, and Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck. Notable exclusions include Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, who was not selected for the World Cup, and Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, who was included in the squad. The squad also includes several other Bundesliga stars, such as Robert Andrich, Chris Führich, Niclas Füllkrug, and Robin Koch.

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Julian Nagelsmann reveals Germany's World Cup 2026 squad, including Manuel Neuer's returnGerman national team coach Julian Nagelsmann has officially announced his squad for the 2026 World Cup, confirming that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be part of the team. Neuer's return to the national team has been a topic of discussion for months.

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