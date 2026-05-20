Ben-Gvir's Video and Gaza Aid Flotilla Stoppage: Diplomatic Conflict Escalates

The controversy surrounding the video of Israeli Police Minister Ben-Gvir, which shows him mocking Gaza-activists and condemning his flotilla, has led to a diplomatic impasse and the suspension of the aid flotilla.

Minister Ben-Gvir's controversial video and the diplomatic wrangle following its appearance. The Israel i Police Minister releases a video showing Gaza-activists in a demeaning way, which prompts criticisms from Israel i Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who declares that Ben-Gvir has caused serious harm to the state and that it is not an isolated incident.

The video shows Ben-Gvir surrounded by his supporters and an Israeli flag in Ashdod, condemning Gaza-activists and mocking them. Israel stops its Gaza-aid flotilla after its 51-boat fleet, with some 430 activists, is held by Israeli forces





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Ben-Gvir Controversy Gaza Flotilla Israel Pak Afacia Flotilla Controversy Gaza Blockade Controversy Israel Foreign Relations Ben-Gvir Reaction To Flotilla Controversy Gideon Saar Flootila Gideon Sa'ar Flotilla Controversy Gideon Sa'ar Reaction To Flootila Controversy Italian Flotilla Controversy German Flotilla Controversy Egyptian Flotilla Controversy Gaza Flotilla Controversy 2021 Ben-Gvir Flotilla Controversy

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