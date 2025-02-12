Berlin's Traffic Safety Program Aims to Reduce Road Accidents

Berlin's Senate has approved a new traffic safety program for 2030, focusing on reducing fatalities and serious injuries in road accidents. The program includes around 60 measures, ranging from modified traffic light sequences to increased traffic education.

Berlin's taz newspaper reports on a new traffic safety program for 2030, approved by the Senate on Tuesday. The program aims to significantly reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries in road accidents, in line with the 'Vision Zero' goal outlined in the Mobility Act, which seeks to virtually eliminate road deaths and serious injuries. 2024 saw 55 fatalities in Berlin's road accidents, including 24 pedestrians and 11 cyclists, while 2023 recorded 33 deaths.

The program comprises around 60 measures designed to protect all road users, from pedestrians to motorists. These measures range from modified traffic light sequences at intersections to increased traffic education initiatives. The traffic administration identifies children and seniors as the most vulnerable road users and prioritizes their safety. Interventions to prevent accidents at intersections include adjusting traffic light timings and changing the positioning of vehicles at traffic lights so that cars are behind cyclists rather than in front, reducing the risk of right-turn collisions. The program also plans to expand the work of the accident commission, which currently analyzes the causes of serious accidents. The effectiveness of all measures will be evaluated through monitoring, with adjustments made if necessary. While the full list of measures is not yet publicly available, the Senate administration promises to publish it online soon. The Green parliamentary faction, meanwhile, presented its own traffic safety program, advocating for stricter penalties for speeding violations, increased and widespread controls, and more staff for traffic offense offices. They propose installing cameras on traffic light masts along main roads to digitally record speeding and red light violations, effectively increasing control density. Other suggestions include creating more 30 km/h zones on main roads and implementing measures such as 'Berliner Kissen' (speed bumps) to deter speeding. The Greens emphasize the need to create a 'safe city' for children and the elderly, noting that even Kai Wegner and Ute Bonde will eventually belong to the 'most vulnerable group of seniors'.





