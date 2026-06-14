Brasilien und Marokko trennen sich in einem spannenden 1:1 Unentschieden bei der WM

In einem hochkarätigen Spiel der WM-Gruppe C haben sich Brasilien und Marokko mit 1:1 getrennt. Marokko ging durch Ismael Saibari in Führung, doch Vinícius Júnior glich für Brasilien aus. Beide Torhüter Bono und Alisson zeigten starke Paraden. Das Unentschieden ist leistungsgerecht und lässt die Gruppe völlig offen.

In what has been the best match of this World Cup so far, Brazil and Morocco have drawn 1-1 (1-1). The African champions started strongly, but by the end the Seleção were closer to victory.

The draw was a fair result. At over 30 degrees Celsius and in front of more than 80,000 spectators at the stadium in New York/New Jersey, Ismael Saibari put Morocco ahead in a manner as attractive as it was deserved (21st minute). The North Africans seemed superior to the South Americans in every aspect. But superstar Vinícius Júnior scored an equally spectacular equalizer for the record world champions (32nd minute).

Afterwards, it was a completely different game - with clear advantages for the Brazilian team under coach Carlo Ancelotti. But goalkeeper Bono secured the draw for Morocco. Together with the thousands of fans, the Brazilians passionately sang the national anthem - and probably immediately prepared themselves for a tough battle. Quite atypically, the South Americans focused on defense.

They did well to do so, because Morocco went about their business with great naturalness and a lot of self-confidence. After twelve minutes, the 'Atlas Lions' had already taken six shots on goal, while the Brazilians had only managed one. The best chance was initiated by former Bayern player Noussair Mazraoui with a strong solo run down the left side. His cross landed centrally in front of the goal with Neil El Aynaoui, whose shot was still blocked.

Igor Thiago could have turned the game on its head. But that very hair is missing on his bald head. The Brentford striker, after a cross from Vinícius Júnior, was free to head at the edge of the six-yard box, but nodded into thin air (14th minute). Morocco now let the Brazilians come forward, only to strike back ice-cold.

Brahim Díaz sent Saibari with a hard pass exactly into the path towards the penalty area. Saibari sprinted between Gabriel and captain Marquinhos, the two defenders couldn't keep up. Alisson tried to reach the ball, but was also too late. The Moroccan lobbed the ball with great feel over the keeper into the empty net - 1-0 (21st minute).

But Vinícius Júnior strikes back. The subsequent water break did not change the course of the game. Morocco pressed the opponent back, but the Seleção's defense held firm. And suddenly, the 1-1 happened.

Right-back Achraf Hakimi had pushed too far forward - and midfielder El Aynaoui was left stranded against Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian superstar dribbled past his opponent on the narrowest of spaces and hammered the ball into the far corner (32nd minute). It was a psychological blow. The equalizer took a little wind out of Morocco's sails.

The Brazilians now played more clearly and could even have taken the lead. Bono still fished Lucas Paquetá's scissor-kick out of the corner (45+2). After the break, the South Americans kept the pressure on. After a quickly taken free kick, Igor Thiago again had a shot.

But Bono also saved his attempt (52nd minute). The African champions seemed inhibited in this phase. Or was it the energy after the high tempo before the break? Only after the second water break did the Moroccans show more again.

But the longer the game went on, the more both teams shied away from risk. It was only scraps of opportunities. Raphinha didn't connect properly with his shot (78th minute). Danilo Santos missed the last chance (90+3).

Brazil did more than the opponent to win, but not enough. And so, shortly before the end of the ten minutes of added time, even Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson had to intervene against Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab. The question of who will finish first in Group C is therefore completely open - and will be decided in the matches against the underdogs. For Morocco, it continues against Scotland on June 20 (0:00 CEST) in Boston. Brazil faces Haiti a few hours later (02:30 CEST) in Philadelphia





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WM 2026 Gruppe C Brasilien Marokko Unentschieden Vinicius Jr Bono Alisson Ismael Saibari Fussball

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