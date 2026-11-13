Bundeshaushalt 2027: Rekordverschuldung und massive Ausgabensteigerungen beschlossen

Der Haushaltsausschuss hat den Bundeshaushalt 2027 mit über 210 Milliarden Euro Neuverschuldung verabschiedet. Kernthemen sind der Anstieg der Verteidigungsausgaben, Kürzungen bei Sozialleistungen und die Verschiebung von Steuern.

Der Haushaltsausschuss des Deutschen Bundestages hat am frühen Morgen kurz vor sechs Uhr nach einer fast sechzehnstündigen Debatte den Bundeshaushalt für das Jahr 2027 final gebilligt. Mit dieser Entscheidung beschloss das Gremium die zweithöchste Neuverschuldung in der Geschichte der Bundesrepublik Deutschland. Die Gesamtschuldenlast im Planungszeitraum beläuft sich auf mehr als 210 Milliarden Euro, wobei nur im Corona-Jahr 2021 ein noch höherer Wert von 215,4 Milliarden Euro erreicht wurde.

Finanzierungslücken und Kreditaufnahme

Die finanziellen Eckdaten zeigen eine deutliche Ausweitung der staatlichen Einnahmen und Ausgaben. Der Kernhaushalt steigt von 524,5 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2026 auf 560,9 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2027. Dies entspricht einem Plus von 36,4 Milliarden Euro oder einem Wachstum von 6,9 Prozent. Parallel dazu erhöhen sich die Steuereinnahmen von 387,2 Milliarden Euro auf 396,2 Milliarden Euro. Trotz dieses Wachstums reicht die Einnahmebasis nicht aus, um die Ausgaben zu decken.

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Die Nettokreditaufnahme im Kernhaushalt steigt von 98,0 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2026 auf knapp 123 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2027. Für die Einhaltung der Schuldenbremse bleibt dabei nur eine relevante Kreditaufnahme von 38,4 Milliarden Euro übrig. Der Großteil der Finanzierung wird durch Bereichsausnahmen ermöglicht. Die Ausnahme für Verteidigung und Sicherheit erlaubt rechnerisch zusätzliche Schulden in Höhe von rund 84,5 Milliarden Euro. Hinzu kommen 57,8 Milliarden Euro neue Schulden aus dem Sondervermögen Infrastruktur und Klimaneutralität sowie 29,6 Milliarden Euro aus dem Sondervermögen Bundeswehr.

Social Security and Pension Cuts

Der größte Einzelplan im Haushalt verbleibt beim Arbeits- und Sozialministerium. Sein Volumen wächst erstmals auf über 200 Milliarden Euro,具体从1973亿欧元增至2033亿欧元。尽管总额增加，但在失业救济金方面却计划了削减措施。在清理过程中，失业救济金以及住房和供暖的拨款总共减少了13亿欧元。政府基于经济数据好转会降低成本的假设做出了这一决定。每月的失业救济金目前将维持在563欧元不变。

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由于失业保险的高昂成本，联邦就业局预计需要一笔82亿欧元的贷款。到2027年底，其债务总额将达到约200亿欧元。在养老金补贴方面，节省了30亿欧元。雇主已指责政府违背诺言，因为一方面缩减了补贴，另一方面政府曾承诺通过预算支付更高的母亲养老金和确保48%的养老金水平。为弥补养老金账户为确保48%养老金水平的额外支出，2027年安排了约17.5亿欧元，比原计划多出约4.08亿欧元。

Defense and Infrastructure Spending

The defense budget sees the most significant increase, growing from 82.7 billion euros in 2026 to 109.7 billion euros in 2027. This represents an increase of approximately 27 billion euros. These figures are in addition to expenditures from the special fund for the Bundeswehr. The primary focus of this increased funding is the modernization and equipping of the armed forces. This substantial rise highlights the government's priority on national security and military readiness amidst changing geopolitical landscapes.

In contrast, the transport budget decreases from 27.9 billion euros in 2026 to 25.3 billion euros in 2027. Investment funds for the Autobahn GmbH were reduced by nearly two billion euros during the cleanup process. The coalition intends to allow the company its own borrowing capacity. Additional funds have been allocated for the maintenance of federal highways. The budget for the Ministry of Economic Affairs also shrinks, falling from 5.9 billion euros in 2026 to 5.6 billion euros in 2027.

Tax Policy Changes and Social Benefits

Significant changes were made regarding planned taxes and social benefits. The coalition has abandoned the planned plastic tax, which was expected to generate around 670 million euros in 2027 and approximately 1.5 billion euros annually from 2028 onwards. The proposed sugar tax on sweetened beverages has been delayed by half a year, with implementation now set for January 1, 2028. The tax will be levied in three tiers based on sugar content: 25 cents per liter for drinks with five grams of sugar per 100 milliliters, 30 cents for seven grams, and 35 cents for nine grams. Affected products include sodas, iced teas, and energy drinks.

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Most planned cuts to social benefits have been largely reversed. The rules for housing benefit remain unchanged, although the regular increase is suspended. The child immediate grant of 25 euros per month remains in place, but it will not apply to families receiving asylum seeker benefits. Similarly, advance maintenance payments for 16- and 17-year-olds are preserved. In the general federal budget, four billion euros have additionally been allocated for the acquisition and holding of stakes in energy companies, though the specific affected company is not named in the final overview. The development ministry receives 9.6 billion euros, down from 10.1 billion in 2026, while the building ministry's budget rises slightly from 7.7 to 7.9 billion euros, including 320 million euros for a stake in a housing company for affordable living. The research budget remains virtually unchanged at around 22 billion euros.