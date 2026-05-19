Cadillac Formula 1 Team: A Success Story of Building a New Formula 1 Team on Different Continents

Cadillac's resilience and determination in the face of multiple adversities are highlighted in their journey towards building a successful Formula 1 team. Amidst the complexities, they showed immense adaptability and gained reputation fast, maintaining a strong connection to their parent company.

Motorsport -Total.com reports on the challenge of creating a brand-new Formula 1 team and the success of Cadillac in this regard. Despite being spread across multiple continents, they managed to meet all deadlines and earn respect from the start.

This highlights the dedication and hard work of hundreds of men and women who had to hire quickly. Many of them didn't even know if they could start in Formula 1 when they started their jobs. Cadillac's journey began as a project led by Michael Andretti and later became a quasi-works team for GM. GM holds a minority stake in the team, which is largely owned by TWG Global.

Apart from the marketing power of GM and a future factory engine that will be used now while Cadillac continues to use Ferrari engines, GM's motorsports competition vice president, Eric Warren, explains that the resources of GM were available to Cadillac for developing their first Formula 1 car. He emphasizes that GM, as a shareholder, has a strong interest in the team's development. With this access, Cadillac could tap into the resources of GM for Formula 1 car development.

At the time of this report, GM already held a significant stake in the team. Warren adds that while Cadillac has access to resources, it wasn't just about copying an established formula. They wanted to be more than an afterthought. To prove themselves, they needed to rise above other newcomer teams.

And so, they started learning and built a strong foundation in the first few years of their Formula 1 journey. In order to prove themselves, they had to work against the clock - they had to prove they could deliver a high-quality Formula 1 car by 2026.

They faced challenges ranging from not having all the necessary hardware and infrastructure in place at the UK's Silverstone circuit to technical difficulties anchored in not being able to test or simulate the solutions. GM Charlotte Technical Center, which opened in 2022 on the campus of the NASCAR veteran Hendrick Motorsport, offered a solution. This facility, named 'Race Ready' program, planned to test and calibrate real-time races for several years. It included protocols for aerodynamics, suspension, and more





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Formula 1 Motorsport Team Building Challenge Adversity GM Charlotte Technical Center Race Ready Program

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