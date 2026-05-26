Cam Newton empfiehlt Promi-Paar für Kansas City Chiefs

Ex-Quarterback Cam Newton empfiehlt dem Franchise das nächste Promi-Paar. Er empfiehlt Reid, Stefon Diggs und Cardi B zu holen, weil er glaubt, dass sie einen ähnlichen Hype wie Taylor Swift und Travis Kelce erzeugen könnten.

Die Beziehung zwischen Travis Kelce und Popstar Taylor Swift hatte positive Effekte für die Kansas City Chiefs . Ex-Quarterback Cam Newton empfiehlt dem Franchise das nächste Promi-Paar .

Der frühere NFL-Quarterback Cam Newton hat in seiner '4th&1'-Show die Idee vorgebracht, den Hype um Swift und Kelce mit Stefon Diggs und Cardi B fortzusetzen. Newton rät Reid: 'Hol dir Stefon, Bruder'. Die Beziehung zwischen Taylor Swift und Travis Kelce machte die Chiefs zu mehr als nur einem Football-Team. Sie wurden fast jede Woche Teil der Popkultur, der TV-Berichterstattung und der Diskussionen in den sozialen Medien.

Die Einschaltquoten bei den Spielen der Chiefs stiegen an, auch die Trikotverkäufe nahmen zu. Eine bessere PR hätte es für die Franchise gar nicht geben können. Newton scheint zu glauben, dass Diggs und die Musikerin einen ähnlichen Effekt erzielen könnten, da beide schon jetzt weit über den Sport hinaus Aufmerksamkeit auf sich ziehen.

'Andy Reid, Bruder, geh raus und hol dir Stefon', lautet daher der Rat von Newton. 'Der Star, der 2024 dieübernommen hat, war wer? Taylor Swift. Wer hat 2025 die NFL erobert?

Cardi B. Also hol dir diese zwei Sternschnuppen. Zusätzlich finanziell wäre dies durchaus lohnenswert. Laut einer Analyse der Apex Marketing Group sorgte Taylor Swift mit ihren Auftritten bei Spielen an der Seite von Kelce für einen wirtschaftlichen Effekt von rund 330 Millionen Euro. Cardi B hat zwar nicht den gleichen Status wie Swift, zählt aber ebenfalls zu den größten Musik-Stars der Welt und hat bei Instagram mehr als 160 Millionen Follower.

Zum Einordnen: Cardi B ist die weibliche Rapperin mit den meisten Nummer-eins-Singles (fünf) in den Billboard Hot 100, die einzige weibliche Rapperin, die mehrere Solo-Nummer-eins-Hits erreichte, und die einzige, die in zwei Jahrzehnten (2010er und 2020er Jahre) Nummer-eins-Singles erreichte. Ihr Promi-Status ist so groß, dass die Chiefs möglicherweise weitere Fans hinzugewinnen würden, sollte Cardi B dort regelmäßig auf der Tribüne sitzen.

Zudem wäre der sportliche Wert von Diggs durchaus nennenswert. Der 32-Jährige fing in der vergangenen Saison im Dienste der NewPatriots Pässe für 1013 Yards. Die Patriots entließen ihn dennoch im März 2026, weil ansonsten 26,5 Millionen US-Dollar seines Gehaltes auf den Salary Cap anzurechnen gewesen wären. Das Problem: Während Kelce und Swift in wenigen Wochen heiraten - und dementsprechend eine stabile Beziehung führen - ist dies bei Diggs und Cardi B nicht der Fall.

Zwar bekam die Musikerin im vergangenen Jahr ein Kind von dem NFL-Star, im Februar 2026 verkündete sie aber die Trennung. Der Sportler hat sechs Kinder mit sechs verschiedenen Frauen, jüngst wurde er aber wieder mit Cardi B abgelichtet, Kommentieren wollten beide die Bilder nicht





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