Canada's Growing Ambitions in Rare Earths Expansion to Ontario

Canada's potential in rare earths is developing from a geological promise to a strategic necessity. Rare earths are indispensable for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, defense systems, and modern electronics. At the same time, the global supply remains highly concentrated. According to Natural Resources Canada, in 2024, approximately 69% of the global rare earth production and about 90% of the refining were concentrated in China.

Eine luftgestützte Vermessung auf dem Garrow-Projekt hat Kanadas wachsende Ambitionen im Bereich Seltene Erden um ein Exploration sziel in Ontario erweitert. Kanadas Potenzial im Bereich Seltene Erden hat sich zunehmend von einem geologischen Versprechen zu einer strategischen Notwendigkeit entwickelt.

Seltene Erden sind unverzichtbar für Permanentmagnete, die in Elektrofahrzeugen, Windkraftanlagen, Verteidigungssystemen und moderner Elektronik eingesetzt werden. Gleichzeitig bleibt das globale Angebot stark konzentriert. Nach Angaben von Natural Resources Canada entfielen im Jahr 2024 rund 69% der weltweiten Förderung von Seltenen Erden und etwa 90% der Raffinierung auf China. Kanada verfügt über geschätzte 15,2 Millionen Tonnen Seltenerdoxid-Ressourcen und zählt damit zu den weltweit bedeutendsten Vorkommen.

Die kommerzielle Produktion und Verarbeitung befinden sich jedoch noch in einem vergleichsweise frühen Stadium. Diese Lücke ist inzwischen zu einer politischen Priorität geworden, da Ottawa und seine Verbündeten versuchen, sichere Lieferketten für kritische Rohstoffe aufzubauen. Ontario spielt dabei eine wichtige Rolle. Die Provinz verfügt über einen etablierten Bergbausektor, eine gut ausgebaute Infrastruktur sowie eine wachsende Pipeline an Projekten für kritische Rohstoffe.

Für Explorationsunternehmen im Bereich Seltene Erden besteht die Herausforderung nicht nur darin, aussichtsreiche Grundstücke zu sichern, sondern durch gezielte und systematische Exploration aus regionalen Hinweisen konkrete Bohrziele zu entwickeln. Das Garrow-Projekt rückt in den Fokus. Die Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (ISIN: CA13711A1003) hat auf ihrem Garrow-Projekt im Osten Ontarios einen weiteren Schritt in diese Richtung unternommen. Das Unternehmen führte eine luftgestützte Magnetikmessung durch und identifizierte dabei eine großflächige magnetische Anomalie im westlichen Teil des Projekts.

Die Übereinstimmung geophysikalischer und geochemischer Daten ist von besonderem Interesse für Investoren. Die nächsten Schritte werden praktischer Natur sein: Kartierungen vor Ort, Prospektionsarbeiten sowie geochemische Bodenuntersuchungen sollen klären, ob die identifizierten Anomalien in zusammenhängende mineralisierte Zonen übergehen. Frühe Phase, günstiger Zeitpunkt, aber dennoch ein Schritt nach vorn





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