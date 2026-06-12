Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: A Draw in the Group Stage

The Canadian and Bosnian-Herzegovinian national teams played out a 1:1 draw in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage. Despite the absence of key players like Alphonso Davies and Edin Dzeko, Canada managed to secure a point. The match was filled with excitement and missed opportunities on both sides.

Ein Vor dem Anpfiff sorgten Stars wie Michael Bublé und Alanis Morissette, die die kanadische Nationalhymne sang, bei der Eröffnungsfeier in Toronto für Stimmung. Anschließend durfte auch die Mannschaft von Trainer Jesse Marsch jubeln: Die Co-Gastgeber holten beim 1:1 gegen Bosnien-Herzegowina nach Rückstand zumindest einen Punkt zum Turnierstart.

Bei den Kanadiern fehlt der angeschlagene Bayern-Star Alphonso Davies, erwartungsgemäß in der Startelf. Deutlich überraschender ist das Fehlen von Schalke-Routinier Edin Dzeko und Gladbach-Stürmer Haris Tabakovic bei den Bosniern. Ex-Bundesliga-Spieler und Bosnien-Coach Sergej Barbarez lässt stattdessen Jovo Lukic von Cluj von Beginn an ran. Zahlt sich aus.

Der 1,90 Meter lange Angreifer nickt die Männer vom Balkan in der 21. Minute nach einer Ecke in Führung! Bosnien in der ersten Halbzeit gnadenlos effektiv, Kanada dagegen hält gut dagegen, ist streckenweise spielbestimmend, vergibt aber durch David und Oluwaseyi zwei Riesenchancen. Nach der Pause hat der Ex-Schalker und S04-Liebling Sead Kolasniac seinen großen Auftritt.

Einen Schuss von Richie Laryea haut der Linksverteidiger in einer irren Rettungsaktion an die eigene Latte, verhindert spektakulär den sicheren Ausgleich. Im Gegenzug hat Stuttgarts Ermedin Demirovic das 2:0 auf dem Fuß, ist frei durch, legt sich den Ball aber zu weit vor. Irre: Bosniens Sead Kolasinac haut einen Schuss von Kanadas Richie Laryea aus kurzer Distanz an die eigene Latte.

Die Kanadier sind in der zweiten Halbzeit besser, aber zu umständlich im Abschluss – oder irgendein Bosnier klärt auf der Linie. Wie Schalkes Nikola Katic in der 67. Minute gegen Oluwaseyi. Lange mussten die kanadischen Fans auf den ersten Jubel warten.

Erst in der 79. Minute schlug der Co-Gastgeber zurück: Joker Cyle Larin war kaum drei Minuten auf dem Platz, da traf er aus rund 14 Metern zum verdienten 1:1-Ausgleich. Im Stadion gab es danach kein Halten mehr. Auch Hollywood-Star Ryan Reynolds ging auf der Tribüne mit, jubelte lautstark und klatschte mit den Fans ab.

Am Ende blieb es beim Remis. Ein Ergebnis, mit dem beide Mannschaften leben können. In Gruppe B warten auf Kanada und Bosnien-Herzegowina nun noch die Duelle mit der Schweiz und Katar





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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Key Player Absences Excitement In The Match Missed Opportunities

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