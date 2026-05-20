The 23rd annual CECP Summit: Purpose Reignited brings together more than 250 senior social impact, corporate responsibility, and sustainability leaders from the world's leading global companies to explore the forces reshaping responsible business and the role of purpose in driving business resilience.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / This week, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose© (CECP) is bringing together more than 250 senior social impact, corporate responsibility , and sustainability leaders from the world's leadin g global companies for the 23rd annual CECP Summit: Purpose Reignited .

At the event, an influential community of corporate leaders are exploring the forces reshaping responsible business - from new tax changes to AI adoption to the art of building strategic alliances. Sessions cover the range of corporate purpose topics including employee volunteering, the ROI of corporate foundations, championing veteran communities, place-based partnerships, turning purpose into measurable business performance, and more. Across every conversation, one throughline emerged: purpose is not just a principle, it's a performance driver.

"As we navigate a landscape transformed by AI and other tremendous shifts in the world, it is clear that purpose has moved from the periphery to the center of business resilience," said Sara Adams, Chief Communications Officer, CECP. The Summit includes the presentation of the Charles H. Moore Award for Leadership in Corporate Community Engagement. The 2026"Charlie Award" was presented to Brandee McHale, Head of Community Investing and Development at Citi and President of the Citi Foundation.

The award is named in honor of CECP's founding Executive Director and is presented to senior leaders who exemplify perseverance in the pursuit of societal advancement, the trait for which Charlie Moore was best known. Brandee McHale leads Citi's efforts to advance economic opportunity through impact investing, community-based financial access and education programs, fulfilment of U.S. Community Reinvestment Act regulatory obligations, employee volunteerism and the philanthropy of the Citi Foundation.

With more than three decades of experience in financial services and philanthropy, Brandee has dedicated her career to developing forward-thinking solutions that connect low-income communities to jobs, housing and a more economically secure future. The Summit convening also bestowed a new award, The Goldies Award, which honors a team or initiative that exemplifies the gold standard in corporate social investment, demonstrating how business can be a force for good in local communities.

The 2026"Goldies Award" was presented to Amgen for the Amgen Biotech Experience (ABE). The program, funded by the Amgen Foundation, is designed to close the gap between classroom learning and real-world biotechnology and has reached more than 1.1 million students and 5,200 teachers to date. At no cost to schools, ABE equips teachers with professional development and research-grade lab equipment to support students' performing authentic experiments such as DNA ligation, bacterial transformation, protein purification, PCR, and gene sequence analysis.

The Amgen Foundation is proud to have committed more than $75 million to date to make this program possible. At the CECP Summit, attendees will also hear about two decades of Giving in Numbers trend data to reveal how corporate purpose has evolved-what's grown, what's shifted, and what's disappeared along the way.

CECP, in partnership with companies, has created the largest and most historical data set on trends in the industry, shared by more than 650 multi-billion-dollar companies, representing more than $519 billion in corporate social investments over that time span. This session will unpack major trends in corporate community investment, noncash giving, volunteerism, program focus areas, and the changing role of corporate responsibility teams inside companies





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