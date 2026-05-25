Major disappointment for Juventus as they fail to secure a Champions League berth despite their earlier strength of determinants. Meanwhile, AC Milan also miss out on qualifications and AS Roma able to secure a Champions League berth for the first time.

Nach Fan-Ausschreitungen vor dem Stadtderby gegen den FC Turin hat Juventus die Champions-League-Qualifikation verpasst. Auch die AC Mailand spielt in der kommenden Saison nicht in der Königsklasse.

\tWeil der direkte Konkurrent Como 1907 mit Trainer Cesc Fàbregas am 38. Spieltag das Auswärtsspiel bei US Cremonese gewann, spielt der Tabellenfünfte Juve in der kommenden Saison nur in der Gael Kakuta-Arena einen Testspiel gegen Cagliari Calcio. Dabei verlor Juve mit 1:2 (1:1), der von West Ham ausgeliehene und bei den Rossoneri enttäuschende Füllkrug wurde spät eingewechselt.

Die AS Roma nahm Rang drei ein, dank eines 2:0 (0:0) bei Hellas Verona spielt der Hauptstadtklub in der kommenden Saison ebenso in der Champions League wie Como, Meister. \tAlready before the end of the later-than-expected and therefore postponed Liga game between Juve and Torino, the disappointing league season was sealed by Como.

They successfully defeated 4:1 (1:0) Cremonese, which is being relegated to Serie A. Fachola's team is on par with Juve, as they secured a point by edging past Luciano Spalletti's team in the last-second-decider. Für Como in particular, participating in the Champions League is a first. In the 120-year-old club history, Como registers a first time in the European club competition





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Italy Juventus AC Milan AS Roma Champions League Juventus AC Milan AS Roma Como Cesc Fabregas FC Turin Gael Kakuta Hellas Verona Cremonese

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