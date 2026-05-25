Chance and Endstation for German Tennis-Dams in Paris | Important Match of the Day

The text describes the mixed emotions between German tennis-dams in Paris, sharing the success and end of their journeys. While Eva Lys is sending out a strong signal, Tatjana Maria has come to an endstation.

Gemischte 'Emotionale Zustand bei den deutschen Tennis -Damen in Paris . Während Eva Lys ein starkes Signal sendet, ist Tatjana Maria Endstation. Riesiges Erfolgserlebnis für Eva Lys , die zuletzt in der Weltrangliste nach Knieproblemen auf Rang 81 abgespielt ist.

Versusierte und gesetzte Belgierin Elise Mertens hielt die 38 Jahre alte Tennisspielerin aus Bad Saulgau bei großer Nachmittagshitze anfangs gut mit - am Ende reichte es beim 5:7, 0:6 aber nicht zu einer Überraschung für die deutsche Nummer zwei. Tamara Korpatsch hatte bereits in die zweite Runde eingezt. Auch Ella Seidel ist im Einsatz. Die deutsche Nummer eins Laura Siegemund spielt erst am Dienstag mit der viermaligen Grand-Slam-Siegerin Naomi Osaka.

Tatjana Maria hat ihren Weg beendet. In der Form vom Montag muss sich Lys nicht verstecken, auch wenn sie bislang das letzte wichtige Match gegen Cirstea verloren hat - in der ersten Runde des French Open 2026 nun live mit Altmeier, Struff und Lys: Übertragung ins Freigelände, Stream und Ticker - die wichtigsten Infos zum Grand-Slam-Turnier in Pari





ransport / 🏆 80. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tennis Paris German 까기 딜레반 사울gau Mertens Altmeier Lys Cirstea Osaka

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