The news text discusses the impact of China's resource dominance, the competition with the USA and the war in the Persian Gulf on geopolitical lines. It highlights the need for the West to reduce its dependence on critical raw materials from China, particularly metals like tungsten, which are indispensable in the arms industry. Almonty Industries, a Canadian company, is mentioned as being in the lead due to its tungsten mine in South Korea and its ability to provide relief and secure supply chains.

China's resource dominance, the competition with the USA and the war in the Persian Gulf are currently shifting geopolitical lines . The West must urgently reduce its dependence on critical raw materials from China.

A complete separation is not even in the foreseeable future. Metals such as tungsten are at the center of attention, as it is indispensable in the arms industry. This applies not only to China's market control, but also to the European arms buildup. Almonty Industries is in the lead here.

The Canadian company operates one of the few tungsten mines in South Korea and can provide relief and secure supply chains. The analysts at the Bank of America have just recently recommended it again, as the big growth spurt in sales and profits is now underway. The full article can be read here... © 2026 inv3st.d





FN_Nachrichten / 🏆 88. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China's Resource Dominance Competition With The USA War In The Persian Gulf Geopolitical Lines Dependence On Critical Raw Materials Tungsten Almonty Industries Canadian Company Tungsten Mine In South Korea Relief And Secure Supply Chains

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