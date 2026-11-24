Compagnie d`Entreprises CFE SA Aktie ➥ aktueller Realtime Kurs & Chart ✓Fundamentaldaten, Analysen & mehr - BE0003883031, A0NDYN

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Dazu erfährst Du die neuesten Entwicklungen im stock3-Universum und hast die Chance, Deine Fragen direkt an die Experten zu stellen. Mach mit und erlebe Trading liveIm Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet. Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE S.A. is a diversified Belgian enterprise engaged in marine engineering, environmental solutions, general contracting, and property development.

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Its Dredging, Environment, Offshore and Infra division performs crucial tasks such as capital and maintenance dredging, the installation of offshore wind farms, the deployment of submarine power cables, and the protection of marine pipelines. DEME further specializes in treating contaminated sludge and sediments, executing various marine civil engineering projects, and supplying essential marine aggregates.

The Contracting segment encompasses the construction and refurbishment of a wide array of structures, including office complexes, residential properties, hotels, academic institutions, parking facilities, commercial and leisure hubs, hospitals, and industrial buildings. Additionally, this division delivers a broad spectrum of specialized technical services, ranging from tertiary electricity and HVAC systems to electromechanical installations, telecommunications networks, and industrial automation for sectors like automotive, pharmaceutical, and agri-food.

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Its expertise extends to automated building management, electromechanical works for transportation infrastructure , long-term technical maintenance, energy efficiency improvements, railway signaling, energy transmission, and public lighting initiatives. CFE's Real Estate Development arm is dedicated to conceptualizing and executing property ventures. The Holding and Non-Transferred Activities segment oversees port leasing, along with comprehensive design, build, finance, and maintain contracts. It also manages general building and diverse civil engineering projects.

Established in Brussels, Belgium, in 1880, CFE maintains a global footprint, conducting operations throughout Belgium, the rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and the Americas. It operates as a subsidiary of Ackermans & van Haaren NV. Gold, Silber, Platin und Palladium im Fokus: Harald Weygand prüft die Charts, Nikolaus Barth stellt mögliche Anlagelösungen vor. Erfahre mehr im kostenlosen Webinar am 1. Dezember um 18 Uhr.