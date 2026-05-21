Czech Warhorse Studios Developing 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Kingdom Come' Games

The Czech Warhorse Studios are working on two upcoming games: a role-playing game set in the 'Lord of the Rings' universe and a new 'Kingdom Come' game. The team confirmed the development in an X post, with rumors about a 'Lord of the Rings' game from the studio circulating for months.

The Czech Warhorse Studios are developing a role-playing game in the 'Lord of the Rings' universe alongside a new ' Kingdom Come ' game. The team confirmed this in an X post.

Rumors about a possible 'Lord of the Rings' game from the studio have been circulating for months. Warhorse has made a name for itself with its down-to-earth historical 'Kingdom Come Deliverance' games. The release of Part 2 last year brought a mainstream breakthrough – the RPG was nominated for the main prize as Game of the Year 2025 at the Game Awards, among others.

Warhorse games are known for their dynamic open worlds, mature stories with nuanced characters, meticulous research, and attention to detail. While both 'Kingdom Come Deliverance' games are set in the Czech homeland of the Prague studio, the team is now venturing into a completely different world. The 'Lord of the Rings' game is to be an open-world RPG, Warhorse writes on X. A screenshot of a Middle-earth map is shown.

It will be exciting to see how a team known primarily for historically authentic games can handle a fantasy scenario.

'Lord of the Rings' fans have been hoping for a major single-player RPG from a respected studio for at least two decades but have come away empty-handed so far. Now their wish seems to be coming true.

In addition to the 'Lord of the Rings' game, Warhorse is working on a new game in the 'Kingdom Come' setting. What's noticeable here: Warhorse doesn't write about an RPG here but about an 'Adventure' – an adventure, in other words. They also write about 'Kingdom Come,' not 'Kingdom Come Deliverance.

' This could indicate that the next 'Kingdom Come' game will not directly continue the two RPG predecessors but might tell a new story in a slightly different genre. There are no more precise details yet. Details are to follow 'when the right time comes.

' which will transfer to a new company called Fellowship Entertainment as part of a spin-off announced on Wednesday . Fellowship is to bundle Embracer's most important brands, including the 'Lord of the Rings' license alongside 'Tomb Raider' and 'Metro.





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