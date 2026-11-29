Deichmann reports a cyberattack on its online store. Unauthorized parties accessed customer data.

Anyone who bought shoes through Deichmann’s online store may be affected: Criminals apparently broke into the company’s IT systems and accessed customer data.on its website.

As of Tuesday this week, the shoe retailer said it had detected an IT security incident. Unauthorized parties had accessed “selected customer data related to purchases in our online store,” according to the company. Specifically, the incident involved Deichmann SE’s online store. The company says its technicians have blocked the access and closed the exploited vulnerability.

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But Deichmann has not disclosed what the vulnerability looked like or which software or hardware it affected. The company said the incident was limited in scope. As of Tuesday, it had no indication that the data was being misused. According to the statement, the affected information includes first and last names, billing and shipping addresses, invoices, email addresses, phone numbers and selected payment methods.