Devices Measuring Differently Despite Proximity - Is Anyone Lying Now?

Devices measuring differently despite being placed closely together. The improbability lies in the unexpected variance in measured results. Which one might be 'lying' now? Special attention should be paid to the opening of the sensor, and the adjustment of the needle can 'correct' measurements by calibrating to the null position. The meaning of this is unclear, as it implies calibrating a needle, but possibly relating to sensing calibration.

Verschiedene Messresultate von 'Technoline WL1930' und 'Kibernetik M16 WiFi' despite close proximity - 63% vs 49% relative humidity. Which one is lying now? Keep in mind that such devices can vary between +/- 5-10% and they are also affected by power fluctuations.

The opening of the sensor for the humidity sensor should be taken into account when reading these numbers. The display can be easily corrected by simply turning the needle to the null position (zero-point calibration). The adjustment screw for this is usually located in one of the side openings of the device's casing. Partner may process personal data by creating a usage profile on your device based on the information stored (unique identifiers in cookies) to, for example, personalize advertisements.

The purposes of processing are to obtain precise location data and device identification, to store and/or access information on a device, to personalize advertisements and content, to measure the effectiveness of ads and content, to gain insights into user groups and product developments





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Devices Measurements Variance Close Proximity Null Position Personal Data Processing Usage Profile

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