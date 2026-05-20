Disclosure of Investment Fund - Baloise Swiss Property Fund Disclaimer

The disclaimer text of the Baloise Swiss Property Fund.

Disclaimer : The complete information of the real estate fund can be found in the prospectus, the fund agreement, and the relevant annual or half-yearly reports, which form the basis for possible investment.

The prospectus, prospectus with integrated fund agreement, base information report, and annual or half-yearly reports can be obtained free of charge from the fund manager, Baloise Asset Management AG, Aeschengraben 21, 4051 Basel, or from the depository bank, UBS Switzerland AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zurich. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to submit an offer to buy or subscribe for units.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus or any similar document as required by the Act on Financial Services (FIDLEG) in its current version. Copies of this press release may not be sent or published in regulations where this is prohibited or banned.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to submit a purchase offer in a regulation, where it would be unlawful to do so before further acts have been taken in accordance with the rules of the relevant regulation. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

This press release and the contents thereof may not be brought or transmitted into or to the United States of America (USA), or to U.S. persons (including legal entities) or publications with a general distribution in the USA. Any breach of these restrictions may constitute a violation of U.S. securities regulations. The fund is not authorized for U.S. persons. The fund is only authorized for 'Non-U.S. persons.

' Decisions on the purchase or issuance of new shares of the Baloise Swiss Property Fund should only be based on the relevant prospectus or fund agreement. Moreover, investors are advised to consult their bank or their financial advisor





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