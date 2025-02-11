Donald Trump's DOJ Intervenes in Case Against New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The U.S. Department of Justice, under the direction of Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has ordered prosecutors to dismiss charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Adams, a Democrat, was facing allegations of bribery, fraud, and illegal campaign financing, marking the first time a sitting New York City mayor faced federal charges. The department argued that the investigation constituted an 'inappropriate interference' with Adams' re-election campaign and that the prosecution would 'excessively restrict' his ability to address critical issues.

New York City's incumbent mayor, Democrat Eric Adams , found himself facing allegations of bribery, fraud, and illegal campaign financing , marking the first time a sitting New York City mayor was charged with federal crimes. However, a surprise intervention from the U.S. Department of Justice, under the directive of Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump , could lead to the dismissal of the case.

In a memo to the relevant district attorney's office, Bove instructed prosecutors to 'dismiss the pending charges in the case United States v. Adams'. The New York Times published the memo, which further stated that the investigation would constitute an 'inappropriate interference' with Adams' mayoral re-election campaign in November. Furthermore, it argued that the prosecution would 'excessively restrict' Adams' ability to fully address illegal immigration and violent crime. Adams had pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court in September, denying the accusations. He claimed the charges were politically motivated, echoing Trump's stance, and suggested they stemmed from disagreements with former President Joe Biden on immigration policy, though he provided no evidence. The case centered around allegations that Adams accepted luxurious perks, including first-class flights, hotel suite accommodations, and lavish restaurant invitations, in exchange for political favors. Turkish citizens, including Turkish government officials, were reportedly involved in the alleged scheme. Prosecutors argued that Adams pressured the New York Fire Department to approve a high-rise building for the new Turkish consulate despite safety concerns. Despite calls for his resignation, Adams consistently refuted them, maintaining his innocence. His lawyer, Alex Spiro, hailed Bove's decision, stating that after a thorough review, the Department of Justice concluded that the case should be closed. Spiro emphasized that Adams had always maintained his innocence and that despite the 'sensational claims', there was 'no evidence' that Adams had ever violated any laws. Adams' legal team expressed hope that the case could now be put behind him. The office of the district attorney handling the case, Danielle Sassoon, declined to comment on the directive to dismiss the proceedings. The New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) criticized the move, condemning it as 'another example of how the Trump administration has commandeered the Department of Justice to serve its own ends'. They accused Adams of betraying the public trust by aligning himself with Trump and pushing to dismantle long-standing city regulations designed to protect immigrants





ntvde / 🏆 3. in DE Wir haben diese Nachrichten zusammengefasst, damit Sie sie schnell lesen können. Wenn Sie sich für die Nachrichten interessieren, können Sie den vollständigen Text hier lesen. Weiterlesen:

Eric Adams Donald Trump Justice Department New York City Mayor Corruption Campaign Financing Bribery Legal Case

Deutschland Neuesten Nachrichten, Deutschland Schlagzeilen

Similar News:Sie können auch ähnliche Nachrichten wie diese lesen, die wir aus anderen Nachrichtenquellen gesammelt haben.

Taylor Swift genießt entspanntes Dinner in New York CityBei einem Familienabendessen zeigte sich die Popikone Taylor Swift das erste Mal öffentlich in diesem Jahr in New York City.

Weiterlesen »

Anna und André Schürrles Lieblingsetiketten in New York CityDas Paar Anna und André Schürrle genießt einen Besuch in New York City mit ihren Lieblingsmarken, von Tiffany & Co. bis Montblanc. Die Reise beinhaltet Besuche in Galerien, Essen in angesagten Restaurants und eine kurze Pause im Central Park.

Weiterlesen »

Bradley Cooper spaziert mit seiner Tochter durch New York CityDer Hollywoodstar Bradley Cooper wurde in New York City mit seiner siebenjährigen Tochter Lea gesichtet. Die beiden zeigten sich gut eingepackt und trotzten der winterlichen Kälte im Big Apple. Kürzlich waren sie auch zusammen beim NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.

Weiterlesen »

Winziges Badezimmer in New York CityEine New Yorker Mieterin beklagt sich über die ungewöhnlichen räumlichen Gegebenheiten ihres winzigen Badezimmers. Besonders kurios ist die Kombination aus Waschbecken und Toilette, bei der das Wasser für das Waschbecken nur durch das Spülen der Toilette aktiviert wird.

Weiterlesen »

Leni Klum: Sie macht New York City unsicherIn New York finden zur Fashion Week auch wieder zahlreiche Partys statt. Auch Leni Klum ließ sich dabei schon sehen.

Weiterlesen »

Jennifer Lawrence zeigt: Klobige Sneaker haben auch 2025 noch nicht (ganz) ausgedientJennifer Lawrence zeigte sich gestern in New York City in einem gemütlichen Schwangerschaftslook – und überraschendem Schuhwerk.

Weiterlesen »