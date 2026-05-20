Economic and Financial News for Tuesday, May 20

A list of economic and financial events for the financial markets on Tuesday, May 20, including company earnings reports, key economic indicators, and investor days.

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine bis Dienstag, den 2. Juni MITTWOCH, DEN 20.

MAI TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN 08:00 GBR: British Land Company, Jahreszahlen 08:00 GBR: Marks & Spencer, Jahreszahlen 10:00 DEU: Bankhaus Metzler, Jahres-Pk, Frankfurt/M. 10:00 DEU: SGL Carbon, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Takkt, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: ProSiebenSat.1, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: SFC Energy, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Bilfinger, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Uniper, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Brenntag, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Stihl, Bilanz-Pk, Waiblingen 10:00 DEU: Commerzbank, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Arag, Jahreszahlen, Düsseldorf 10:30 DEU: Klöckner & Co, Hauptversammlung 10:30 DEU: Hapag-Lloyd, Hauptversammlung 10:30 NLD: Euronext, Hauptversammlung 11:00 DEU: TAG Immobilien, Hauptversammlung 11:00 DEU: 1&1, Hauptversammlung 11:00 DEU: SMS group, Jahreszahlen, Mönchengladbach 12:30 USA: Hasbro, Q1-Zahlen 13:00 USA: Analog Devices, Q2-Zahlen 14:00 FRA: Capgemini, Hauptversammlung 14:00 USA: Blackrock, Hauptversammlung 14:00 USA: GE Vernova, Hauptversammlung 15:00 USA: Travelers, Hauptversammlung 16:00 USA: Halliburton, Hauptversammlung 16:00 USA: Mondelez International, Hauptversammlung 17:00 USA: McDonald's, Hauptversammlung 18:00 USA: Amazon, Hauptversammlung 20:00 USA: Citigroup Inc, Hauptversammlung 22:20 USA: Nvidia, Q1-Zahlen, ...

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TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN OHNE ZEITANGABE USA: Target, Q1-Zahlen USA: Intuit, Q3-Zahlen TERMINE KONJUNKTUR 08:00 GBR: Verbraucherpreise 4/26 08:00 DEU: Erzeugerpreise 4/26 09:00 AUT: Verbraucherpreise 4/26 (endgültig) 11:00 EUR: Verbraucherpreise 4/26 (endgültig) 16:30 USA: EIA-Ölbericht 20:00 USA: FOMC Sitzungsprotokoll 29.4.26 SONSTIGE TERMINE DEU: Beginn Energieministerkonferenz mit Bundeswirtschaftsministerin Katharina Reiche (CDU), Norderney 09:00 DEU: Bundesfinanzhof verkündet Entscheidungen über baden-württembergische Landesgrundsteuer, München. DONNERSTAG, DEN 21.

MAI TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN 07:00 AUT: Strabag, Q1-Umsatz 07:00 AUT: AT&S, Jahreszahlen 07:00 ITA: Generali Group, Q1-Zahlen 07:10 DEU: Südzucker, Jahreszahlen (detailliert) und Bilanz-Pk 08:00 GBR: BT Group, Jahreszahlen 08:00 GBR: Tate & Lyle, Jahreszahlen 08:00 GBR: Easyjet, Halbjahreszahlen 08:00 GBR: Sage Group, Halbjahreszahlen 09:00 CHE: Swiss Life, Q1-Umsatz 10:00 DEU: Init, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: q.beyond, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: FMC, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Lanxess, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Hugo Boss, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Nemetschek, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Vonovia, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, Hauptversammlung 10:00 DEU: Osram, Hauptversammlung 10:00 LUX: SAF Holland, Hauptversammlung 10:00 NLD: Wolters Kluwer, Hauptversammlung 11:00 DEU: United Internet, Hauptversammlung 12:00 IRL: Bank of Ireland, Hauptversammlung 13:00 USA: Walmart, Q1-Zahlen 14:00 DEU: Homag, Hauptversammlung 14:00 DEU: PWO, Hauptversammlung 14:00 DEU: Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate, Hauptversammlung 14:00 FRA: Safran, Hauptversammlung 15:00 USA: Home Depot, Hauptversammlung 15:00 USA: Cummins, Capital Markets Day 19:00 USA: DuPont de Nemours, Hauptversammlung 22:00 USA: Zoom Video Communications, Q1-Zahlen TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN OHNE ZEITANGABE NLD: Stellantis, Investor Day USA: Deere & Co, Q2-Zahlen USA: Spotify, Investor Day..





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