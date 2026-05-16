Eight People Injured During Car Crash in Modena, Italy

A driver attempted to flee after striking eight people, leaving four injured in critical condition, in Modena, Italy, this afternoon.

In Modena , Italy , a man driving a small car drove purposefully into a crowd of people, injuring eight individuals, four of whom were critically injured and two of whom are in critical condition.

The incident occurred in the afternoon in the heart of the city. The driver was traveling at a high speed on the pedestrian path. According to an eyewitness, the vehicle was traveling over 100 km/h. After the crash, the driver tried to flee.

People tried to stop him, but he pulled out a knife and injured a witness in the head. The driver was eventually overpowered and arrested. The mayor of Modena expressed gratitude to the first responders.

However, he was visibly upset by the tragedy. The suspect, a man in his thirties of North African origin, born in Italy, was arrested





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Misdemeanors Modena Italy Car Crash Injured People Critical Injuries High-Speed Driving Driver's Getaway Attempt Attempted Attack On Witness Arrest Of Suspect Negative Impact On Community

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