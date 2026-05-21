Elior Group Records Resilient First Half Results Amid Inflationary Pressures

The catering and multiservices corporation, Elior Group, reported resilient consolidated results in the first half of the 2025-2026 fiscal year with organic revenue growth and an EBITA margin highlighting its operating efficiency and financial strength.

Elior Group 's solid commercial momentum across several markets during the past quarter resulted in contract wins as of the end of March, 2026, as well as continued execution of investment policies.

The Group remains confident in its mid-term fiscal growth, supported by a robust framework, including a stable shareholder base, liquid assets, and continuous management. Regulatory News: Today, Elior Group is releasing its unaudited results for the six-month period ended March 31, 2026. Chairman and CEO Daniel Derichebourg commented on the results.

The Group's consolidated results for the first half of the 2025-2026 fiscal year reflect a resilient operational performance, achieved despite inflationary pressures, drafting issues with new contracts, and a pricing dispute arising from a major contract in Italy. The company posted a net profit of €21 million during the first half. The rhythm lag for new contracts conversion into revenue has prompted a revision of the full-year guidance without affecting the relevance of the strategic approach introduced since April 2023.

Contracts with solid fundamentals have been recently secured in various markets, which will positively influence growth. With the right strategy, Elior Group is confident enough to expect a sustainable and profitable growth trajectory





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Elior Group Resilient Revenue Growth Organic Growth Megatrends Aviation Facility Management Handling

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