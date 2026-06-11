Equity Placement Shares: No Public Offering in the United States, Limited Offering to QIBs

This announcement highlights the limited nature of the Equity Placement Shares, which are not being offered or sold in the United States due to the lack of registration under the Securities Act. The Equity Placement Shares will be offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S and may be offered in the United States solely to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) under an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire the Equity Placement Shares in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful.

The Equity Placement Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. Persons (as defined below), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

The Equity Placement Shares will be offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S and may be offered in the United States solely to QIBs pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the Equity Placement Shares described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws and should not be distributed to publications with a general circulation in the United States.

There has been and will be no public offering of the Equity Placement Shares in the United States. No prospectus or other offering document has been or will be submitted to any regulatory authority in relation to the Equity Placement and the commitments of investors or placees procured by the Joint Global Coordinators will be made solely on the basis of publicly-available information.

No action has been taken by any person that would permit an offering of the Equity Placement Shares or the distribution of any offering material relating to the Equity Placement Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Accordingly, the Equity Placement Shares are not being and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into any such jurisdiction. This announcement has been provided for your information and is subject to amendment.

Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein, shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy and any discussions, negotiations or other communications that may be entered into, whether in connection with the terms set out herein or otherwise, shall be conducted subject to contract.

The information in this announcement does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified by the Joint Global Coordinators, any of their respective group undertakings or affiliates or any of their respective members, directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by any Joint Global Coordinators or by any of their respective members, directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates as to or in relation to the accuracy, completeness, correctness or sufficiency of this announcement, or any other written or oral information made available to any interested party or its advisers and any liability therefore is hereby expressly disclaimed. The information contained in this announcement is subject to change without notice and may not contain all material information relating to the products, investment and transaction referred to herein.

None of Tirlán, the Joint Global Coordinators nor any of their respective group undertakings or affiliates give any undertaking to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this announcement or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in it which may become apparent, and it reserves the right, without giving reasons, at any time and in any respect to amend or terminate the proposals described herein. Any prospective investor in the Equity Placement Shares referred to in this announcement should proceed on the assumption that it must bear the economic risk of an investment in the Equity Placement Shares.

None of Tirlán, the Company or the Joint Global Coordinators makes any representation as to (i) the suitability of the Equity Placement Shares for any particular investor, (ii) the appropriate accounting treatment and potential tax consequences of investing in the Equity Placement Shares or (iii) the future performance of the Equity Placement Shares either in absolute terms or relative to competing investments





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Equity Placement Shares United States Regulation S Qualified Institutional Buyers (Qibs) Offering Registration Suitability Accounting Treatment Tax Consequences Performance Assumption Of Risk Representations And Warranties Contracts Amendment Termination Regulatory Authorities Public Offering United States Securities Act Regulation S Qualified Institutional Buyers (Qibs)

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