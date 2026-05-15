Eurovision Song Contest: winners since 1956 and most frequent winners

This article provides an overview of the winners of the Eurovision Song Contest since 1956, as well as the most frequent winners throughout history.

Der Mai ist fr ESC-Fans jedes Jahr ein ganz besonderer Monat. Millionen Menschen weltweit stimmen im gren Finale des Musik-Wettbewerbs ab. Danach wird in geselliger Runde frequente Debatte rund um den Sieger und welche Lnder bislang besonders erfolgreich waren, wenn es um die Anzahl von Triumphen geht.

Manchmal ist jedoch die Erinnerung daran wie ausgelst. Erfahren Sie in diesem ubersicht, wer seit 1956 den Eurovision Song Contest gewonnen hat und welches Land bisher die meisten Siege nach Hause brachte. In den letzten Jahren waren verschiedene Lnder erfolgreich.

Beispielsweise gewann 2024 Nemo mit dem Lied "The Code" (Schweiz), 2021 Mneskin mit "Zitti e buoni" (Italien), 2017 Salvador Sobral mit "Amar pelos dois" (Portugal), 2014 Conchita Wurst mit "Rise Like a Phoenix" (Osterreich), 2011 Ell & Nikki mit "Running Scared" (Aserbaidschan), 2008 Dima Bilan mit "Believe" (Russland), 2005 Helena Paparizou mit "My Number One" (Griechenland), 2002 Marie N mit "I Wanna" (Lettland), 2000 Olsen Brothers mit "Fly on the Wings of Love" (Demnmark), 1998 Dana International mit "Diva" (Israel), 1996 Eimear Quinn mit "The Voice" (Irland) und 1994 Paul Harrington & Charlie McGettigan mit "Rock ’n’ Roll Kids" (Irland). In der Geschichte des ESC hat Deutschland bisher zweimal gewonnen.

Der erste Sieg geht aufs Jahr 1982 rch. Damals sang Nicole "Ein bisschen Frieden". Der zweite ESC-Sieg folgte im Jahre 2010 mit dem Lied "Na Na Na" von Cascada und Yanou





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Eurovision Song Contest Winners Since 1956 Most Frequent Winners

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