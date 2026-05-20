The weakened points earned by the Jena Ladie's Bundesliga exit have set the tone for the derby against ZFC Meuselwitz. Losing to Cologne at home, plus its worst defense record, has led to sport director departure and nearly half of the players leaving. In terms of consequences for the teams, the DFB and league funded women's Bromance scored huge amounts and this will reduce significantly for the men in the current season. It was source of income for the men's team since long.

FC Carl Zeiss fell to second division due to Bundesliga relegation. Reasons for derby against Meuselwitz are weakened points. The Jena Ladies, with the worst defensive record among all German women's Bundesliga teams, scored only eleven goals.

The final accounting at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld on Saturday (11:30 AM) against ZFC Meuselwitz will be crucial for the Regionalliga North winner title. Former Borussia Dortmund head coach Isabelle Knipp is stepping down from the post of sports director for Jena Frauen. Also, nearly half of the team leaves.

The future for Jena Frauen looks bleak, as reliance on young talents and the hope that the new hires can quickly adapt to the challenges of the Bundesliga Second division is the motif





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FC Carl Zeiss Bundesliga Relegation Regionalliga Nordost Derby ZFC Meuselwitz Islabele Knipp Talents Budget Cut Dortmund Regional Leagues DFB Women

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