Financial News: Commodity Prices Drop, Natural Gas and Milk Prices Rise

This news article provides an overview of the changes in commodity prices across various sectors, including silver, palladium, oil, cotton, coffee, orange juice, soybeans, and more. It also highlights the increases in natural gas and milk prices.

Verluste. Um 20:40 Uhr fällt der Silberpreis um -8,05 Prozent auf 76,79 US-Dollar. Am Vortag standen noch 83,51 US-Dollar an der Tafel. Im Vergleich zum Vortag (2.079,50 US-Dollar) ist das ein Abschlag von -4,38 Prozent.

Im Sinkflug. Um 20:40 Uhr gibt der Palladiumpreis um -1,35 Prozent auf 1.421,50 US-Dollar ab, nachdem am Tag zuvor noch ein Preis von 1.441,00 US-Dollar gemeldet wurde. Bei 109,38 US-Dollar gehandelt. Das bedeutet einen Gewinn von 3,46 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vortag (105,72 US-Dollar).

Um 4,35 Prozent auf 105,57 US-Dollar. Am Tag zuvor lag der Ölpreis (WTI) bei 101,17 US-Dollar. Geht indes nach unten. Der Baumwolle gibt -4,30 Prozent auf 0,80 US-Dollar nach, nachdem gestern noch 0,84 US-Dollar an der Tafel standen.

Um 4,99 Prozent auf 3,63 US-Dollar. Am Tag zuvor lag der Haferpreis bei 3,46 US-Dollar. Um -3,35 Prozent auf 2,85 US-Dollar. Am Vortag notierte der Kaffeepreis bei 2,94 US-Dollar.

Um 0,74 Prozent auf 2,54 US-Dollar nach oben, nachdem der Preis am Vortag bei 2,52 US-Dollar stand. Um 0,83 Prozent auf 4,55 US-Dollar nach oben. Einen Tag zuvor lag der Preis bei 4,52 US-Dollar. Bei 3,69 US-Dollar gehandelt.

Das bedeutet einen Gewinn von 0,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vortag (3,68 US-Dollar). Verluste. Um 20:00 Uhr fällt der Orangensaftpreis um -9,29 Prozent auf 1,64 US-Dollar. Am Vortag standen noch 1,81 US-Dollar an der Tafel.

Gewinne in Höhe von 0,23 Prozent auf 11,77 US-Dollar. Am Tag zuvor lag der Sojabohnenpreis bei 11,75 US-Dollar. Um -2,51 Prozent auf 334,10 US-Dollar. Am tags zu vor lag der Sojabohnenmehlpreis bei 342,70 US-Dollar.

Um -1,42 Prozent auf 0,74 US-Dollar nach unten, nachdem der Preis tags zuvor bei 0,75 US-Dollar stand. Am Freitagabend nach. Um -1,27 Prozent auf 0,15 US-Dollar geht es nach unten. Am Vortag stand der Zuckerpreis bei 0,15 US-Dollar.

Gewinne verbuchen. Um 20:40 Uhr steigt der Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas um 2,32 Prozent auf 2,96 US-Dollar. Am Vortag standen noch 2,89 US-Dollar an der Tafel. Bei 0,99 US-Dollar.

Im Vergleich zum Vortag (0,90 US-Dollar) ist das ein Aufschlag von 9,18 Prozent. Seitwärts. Um 20:10 Uhr wurde ein Preis von 16,96 US-Dollar festgestellt. Noch am Vortag lag der Milchpreis bei 16,96 US-Dollar.

Nordwärts. Um 20:40 Uhr steht ein Plus von 3,84 Prozent auf 107,25 US-Dollar zu Buche. Gestern notierte der Heizölpreis-Kurs noch bei 103,29 US-Dollar. Nordwärts.

Um 18:57 Uhr steht ein Plus von 1,35 Prozent auf 109,20 US-Dollar zu Buche. Gestern notierte der Kohlepreis-Kurs noch bei 107,75 US-Dollar. Um 1,29 Prozent auf 12,57 US-Dollar





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Commodity Prices Silver Price Palladium Price Oil Price Cotton Price Coffee Price Orange Juice Price Soybeans Price Natural Gas Price Milk Price

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