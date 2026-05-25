Football World Cup 2026 in North America: National Teams Focus, No Pros Called for Spain's Squad

The FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America is approaching rapidly. The news and developments related to the tournament are covered in the ticker. Only a few weeks remain until the start of the tournament with 48 teams. The focus is increasingly shifting to the national teams. The Spanish national team, however, has not called up any professional players. According to 'The Athletic', this is a novelty in the history of the competition. Also, the 64-year-old de la Fuente did not call up Real Madrid's Daniel Carvajal. 'I am a national coach, I do not look at one or the other club. I do not have this local patriotism that a fan can have', de la Fuente said when asked about the missing Real players and added: 'If we nominate a team, we will spend months on it. We are satisfied, because when we have finally made the list, we can sleep peacefully.'

Die Fußball-WM 2026 in Nordamerika kommt mit großen Schritten näher. Alle relevanten Neuigkeiten und Entwicklungen rund um das Turnier gibt es hier im Ticker. Bis zum Start des Mammut-Turniers mit erstmals 48 Mannschaften sind es nur noch wenige Wochen.

Der Fokus rückt immer mehr auf die Nationalteams. Kaderwurde hingegen kein einziger Profi in das WM-Aufgebot berufen. Laut 'The Athletic' ist das in der Geschichte des Wettbewerbs ein Novum. Auch auf Rechtsverteidiger Daniel Carvajal, für den es die letzte Saison bei Real war, verzichtete der 64-jährige de la Fuente.

'Ich bin Nationaltrainer, ich schaue nicht auf den einen oder anderen Verein. Ich habe nicht diesen Lokalpatriotismus, den ein Fan haben kann', sagte de la Fuente auf die Frage nach den fehlenden Real-Spielern und ergänzte: 'Wenn wir einen Kader nominieren, beschäftigen wir uns monatelang damit. Wir sind zufrieden, denn als wir die Liste endgültig festgelegt haben, konnten wir ruhig schlafen.





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Football World Cup North America National Teams Spain Professional Players Real Madrid Daniel Carvajal De La Fuente Local Patriotism FIFA World Cup 2026 North American Football World Cup Spain National Team National Teams Focus No Pros Called For Spain's Squad Football World Cup 2026 North America Spain National Team No Pros Called Spain National Team Focus Spain National Team Local Patriotism Spain National Team Daniel Carvajal Spain National Team De La Fuente Spain National Team Spain Spain National Team Real Madrid Spain National Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain National Team North American Football Wo Spain National Team National Teams Focus Spain National Team No Pros Called For Spain's

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