Football World Cup: The Importance of Searching for It in Big Cities, Differences in Excitement Across Locations

The author shares their experience of attending a test match against the USA in Chicago and the lack of signs of a football World Cup in New York. They discuss the differences in excitement for the World Cup across different locations, particularly in Miami, Los Angeles, and Mexico, where Spanish and South American influence is high. They also mention the upcoming NBA Finals and the time it will take for the World Cup to start.

Vergangene Woche war ich vier Tage in New York und dann bei unserem letzten Test gegen Gastgeber USA in Chicago. Bis auf das Spiel im Soldier-Field-Stadion, bei dem die Stimmung wirklich gut war, habe ich kaum Anzeichen für eine Fußball-WM gesehen.

Die muss man in diesen riesigen Städten wirklich suchen. Auch die Sportsender berichten noch nicht, sondern umfassend über das NBA-Finale. Ganz anders soll hingegen die Vorfreude zum Beispiel in Miami und Los Angeles sein, haben mir Bekannte berichtet. Oder auch in Mexiko.

Also dort, wo in der Bevölkerung der spanische und südamerikanische Einfluss besonders groß ist. Allein das zeigt, dass die größte WM aller Zeiten auf diesem Kontinent von großen Unterschieden geprägt sein wird. Jedenfalls wird es Zeit, dass es jetzt endlich losgeht. Ich freue mich auf die Spiele





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Football World Cup Excitement In Different Locations Differences In Excitement Big Cities NBA Finals

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