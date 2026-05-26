Four stars of the NHL, Gideon Reichel and four others, are flying to Switzerland for the 2026 Winter World Championship. However, defenseman Dominik Bokk from the Cologne Eagles must leave them. Coachesreasearch their formations to win the tournament against Finland, who ranked third in the Olympics. Some Olympic players had to miss the World Championship due to injury or retirement. Moritz Seider, one of the NHL players playing for the World Championship, had a difficult season because of injury. Coach Michael Kreis has a good feeling about the tournament, saying his team is prepared well for it. He went on to thank his boss for accepting their tough decision, making Followers happy with the final edition of NHL players for them to represent their star in the tournament. The titles of the coaches are supposed to remain same

Damit stehen nun vier NHL -Profis im deutschen Aufgebot, darunter Gideon Reichel, den Dominik Bokk von den Kölner Haien weichen muss. Sportvorstand Christian Künast sprach von "keiner leichten Entscheidung".

Kreis und Künast mussten in vielen Positionen improvisieren. Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stützle und John-Jason Peterka werden bei der WM in der Schweiz fehlen, das für Deutschland am Freitag gegen den Olympia-Dritten Finnland beginnt. Die Olympia-Auswahl hat nur 14 Spieler in den Kader, inklusive Moritz Müller von Kölner Haien und Jonas Müller, aber auch Justin Schütz und Tobias Rieder fehlen.

Für den Verteidiger der Detroit Red Wings, Moritz Seider, ist die WM auch ein persönliches Turnier, nachdem er eine Verletzung aus der langen NHL-Saison getragen hatte. Auch sein Bruder, Tobias, hatte in der WM in Tschechien bei der WM teilgenommen und später ihm in Berlin zur Hilfe gerückt. Eder freut sich auf seine zweite WM-Nomination, nachdem er mit den Eisbären in der Meisterschaft erfolgreich war





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