France vs Senegal: Deschamps' Last Chance for Third World Cup Title

The French national team, led by coach Didier Deschamps, has the opportunity to win the third World Cup title this summer. However, their last appearance at the tournament will be their last, as Deschamps has been in charge since 2012. The last meeting between the two nations was 24 years ago, with Senegal surprising France in the 2002 World Cup, eliminating them as group runners-up while France was the defending champion and finished last in their group.

In den letzten zwei WM-Endrunden stand der Weltranglistenerste jeweils im Finale: Eines davon konnte die Mannschaft von Trainer Didier Deschamps gewinnen. Diesen Sommer haben 'Les Bleus' die Chance, den dritten Weltmeistertitel in ihrer Geschichte klarzumachen.

Bereits jetzt ist dabei klar: Es wird das letzte Turnier von Deschamps, der seit 2012 an der Seitenlinie steht. Sein letztes Aufgebot kann es dabei durchaus sehen lassen:gegeben wurde. Bei der WM 2022 konnte man als Gruppenzweiter in die K.o. -Runde einziehen, scheiterte aber direkt im Achtelfinale mit 0:3 an Das letzte Aufeinandertreffen der beiden Nationen ist 24 Jahre her: Bei der WM 2002 konnte der Senegal die Franzosen überraschend mit 1:0 besiegen und dadurch als Gruppenzweiter in die K.o.

-Runde einziehen, während Frankreich als Titelverteidiger als Gruppenletzter ausschied. Die Übertragungsrechte für alle Spiele der WM 2026 liegen bei MagentaTV. Zusätzlich zeigen die öffentlich-rechtlichen Sender ARD und ZDF weite Teile des Turniers im Free-TV. Das Spiel zwischen Frankreich und dem Senegal gehört allerdings nicht dazu und wird NUR auf MagentaTV gezeigt.

Somit kann das Spiel auch nicht im Joyn-Livestream verfolgt werden.kostenlosen Liveticker zu Frankreich gegen Senegal gibt es wie gewohnt auf ran.d





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France World Cup Senegal Deschamps Last Appearance Last Chance Third World Cup Title

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