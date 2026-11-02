Garanti Banka Warrant Redemption Prices Announced

Garanti Banka announces redemption prices for various warrants maturing on Oct 30 2026. Payments by MKK scheduled for Nov 4 2026. See details inside.

Türkiye Garanti Banka si A.S. has officially disclosed the redemption prices for its brokered warrants, which reached their maturity date on October 30, 2026. The financial institution provided a comprehensive breakdown of the settlement values for investors holding various call and put options linked to different underlying assets. This disclosure is crucial for the investment community as it finalizes the valuation of these financial instruments following their expiration. The details were communicated to the market on October 30, 2026, ensuring transparency for all stakeholders involved in these specific trading products.

Redemption Details For Currency Warrants

The bank released specific pricing data for warrants based on the USDTRY currency pair, which serves as a primary benchmark for many of these instruments. Among the call options, the warrant with the short code UDGFD.V showed a settlement price of 0.82, while the associated benchmark value stood at 49.8196. Other call warrants in this category, including UDGFE.V, UDGFF.V, and UDGFG.V, all resulted in a redemption price of 0.00, indicating they expired out of the money.

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Turning to the put options linked to the same currency pair, the results varied significantly based on the strike prices and market movements. The warrant UDGUV.V recorded a price of 0.00, whereas UDGUY.V achieved a value of 0.18. The subsequent warrants, UDGUZ.V and UDGVA.A, demonstrated higher redemption values, closing at 1.18 and 2.18 respectively. These figures reflect the final trading conditions for USDTRY puts on the maturity date, providing clear outcomes for holders of these specific financial derivatives.

Pricing Structure For European Option Contracts

Information regarding warrants linked to EURUSD pairs was also provided by Garanti Banka, covering both call and put variants. All listed call warrants under the EXGE series, including EXGEV.V through EXGFA.V, were settled at a price of 0.00. The underlying benchmark for these European options was recorded at 1.1193, suggesting that the market conditions did not favor the realization of value for these particular call instruments at maturity.

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The put options in the EURUSD category followed a similar trend of minimal returns. The warrants EXGUY.V, EXGUZ.V, EXGVA.A, and EXGVB.V all recorded redemption prices of 0.00. This uniform outcome across the EURUSD put options indicates that the market price remained above the strike prices established for these contracts. Investors holding these specific European style warrants would therefore receive no monetary payout from the redemption process, as the contracts expired worthless.

Commodity Warrant Settlement Figures

The disclosure also covered warrants tied to commodity assets, specifically gold, silver, and flexible options. For gold-linked warrants, the benchmark price was noted at 3.915.8180. The majority of the gold call warrants, ranging from AXGBZ.V to AXGCE.V, settled at a price of 0.00. Similarly, all gold put warrants, including AXGRT.V through AXGRZ.V, also showed a redemption value of 0.00. This suggests that the volatility in the gold market did not trigger any in-the-money conditions for these specific flexo options during the settlement period.

Regarding silver-linked instruments, the benchmark value was established at 49.6429. All listed silver call warrants, from AGGCD.V to AGGCJ.V, were redeemed at a price of 0.00. The put options for silver, identified by codes such as AGGRM.V through AGGRR.V, also resulted in zero-valued redemptions. These outcomes highlight that the final market prices for silver did not align favorably with the strike prices set for these particular contracts, leading to a total loss of value for these specific positions.

Payment Logistics And Regulatory Compliance

The financial settlement for these redeemed warrants will be handled by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S., commonly known as MKK. The payment process is scheduled to take place on November 4, 2026, ensuring that investors receive their due funds or acknowledge the expiry of their assets within a standardized timeframe. This centralized clearing mechanism guarantees the efficiency and security of the redemption process for all market participants involved.

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Garanti BBVA has declared that the information provided complies with the principles of the Board Communiqué Serial II Nr.15.1. The bank asserts that the disclosure accurately reflects received information and is consistent with its internal records and documents. In case of any discrepancies between Turkish and English versions of the public disclosure, the Turkish version is designated as the prevailing source. Investors can contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations via telephone or email for further inquiries regarding these financial instruments and their settlements.