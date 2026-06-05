German Certificate Prize 2026: Your Opinion Matters

The German Certificate Prize 2026 is back, rewarding the best Certificate issuers. Until July 31, 2026, you can participate in the survey and win a smartphone. The public vote, Feingold Research's service study, the sales figures of the issuers in their respective product categories, and the evaluation of the expert jury will all contribute to the result. The German Certificate Prize is one of the most prestigious awards for structured debt issuers. It provides investors with an independent look at the quality, offerings, and services of issuers and creates transparency in the market for investment and leverage products. The evaluation covers not only the investment and leverage products but also the categories of product and service quality, innovation, online brokerage, and information offers.

Ihre Meinung zählt, denn der Deutsche Zertifikate Preis 2026 wird erneut an den besten Zertifikate-Emittenten vergeben. Bis zum 31. Juli 2026 können Sie im Rahmen der Umfrage Ihre Stimme abgeben und ein Smartphone gewinnen.

Neben der Publikumsabstimmung fließen zudem die Servicestudie von Feingold Research, die Umsätze der Emittenten in den jeweiligen Produktkategorien sowie die Bewertung der Fach-Jury in das Ergebnis ein. Der Deutsche Zertifikatspreis zählt zu den renommiertesten Auszeichnungen für Emittenten strukturierter Wertpapiere. Die Abstimmung dauert nur wenige Minuten – über den folgenden Button gelangen Sie direkt zur Umfrage





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Certificate Prize Emmiter Investor Transparency Quality Innovation Online Brokerage Information Offers

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