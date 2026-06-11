German Government's Absence at World Cup Surprises, with Sports Minister Attending

Twelve years after Angela Merkel's cabinet visit to Brazil, the political presence at a World Cup seems surprisingly thin. In 2014, the chancellor, president, and several MPs attended, while no one from the German government is expected to attend the first German group match in Houston/Texas in the USA. Instead, Sports Minister Christiane Schenderlein (CDU) will sit on the stands at the second preliminary match against the Ivory Coast in Toronto, Canada.

Twelve years after Angela Merkel 's cabinet visit to Brazil, the political presence at a World Cup seems surprisingly thin. In 2014, the chancellor, president, and several MPs attended, while no one from the German government is expected to attend the first German group match in Houston/Texas in the USA .

Instead, Sports Minister Christiane Schenderlein (CDU) will sit on the stands at the second preliminary match against the Ivory Coast in Toronto, Canada. In an interview on the rbb-Inforadio, she said, 'I'm traveling to the second preliminary match. It's usually a very exciting game because it brings a first preliminary decision. And I must say, to some extent, you have to look at the calendar to see when each game is.

It wasn't a decision on which host country it would be. But I'm happy that I'm going to Canada because I think it's great that Canada is hosting the World Cup for the first time.

' In her first term, she was instrumental in bringing the USA to the forefront and staging it together with Gianni Infantino, the FIFA boss, as a stage for his own power demonstration. New FIFA offices in the Trump Tower, meetings in the Oval Office, and close personal contacts - the proximity is obvious. Critics are already speaking of a 'Trump World Cup.

' Neither Chancellor Friedrich Merz nor prominent coalition representatives have announced a visit so far. SPD politician Aydan Ozoguz, for example, wants to 'cheer from afar' and refers to entry bans and the political situation. Even from the Union, it is said that concrete travel plans are currently not available. Schenderlein remains diplomatic.

When asked if any other government members will attend, she said, 'According to my knowledge, the chancellor himself has already announced that if the German national team reaches the final, he will also be there. And I can also imagine that in the course of the tournament, maybe someone else will decide to be there in person.





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