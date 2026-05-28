German Hockey Championship Final4: Which Teams Will Compete for the Title?

The Final4 of the German Women's Hockey Championship will take place in Bonn this weekend. Fans can follow the final match live on BILD and SPORTBILD. The livestream will be available for free starting at 11.30 am on Sunday. The teams that will compete for the title have already been decided in the semi-finals. The Mannheimer HC will face the Harvestehuder THC at 11.45 am, while the Großflottbeker THGC will play against the Düsseldorfer HC at 2 pm. The past year's Final4 featured the same four teams, with identical half-final matches. This year's Final4 promises to be another exciting and high-class event. The Hamburg HTHC, the defending champions, will be traveling to Bonn, but they will face a strong team from Düsseldorf. Mannheim dominated the league and finished the regular season with a significant lead. The Düsseldorf HC is also considered a favorite, but the Großflottbeker THGC has surprised in the quarterfinals by eliminating the Club an der Alster.

Wer holt sich die deutsche Hockey-Meisterschaft? Am Wochenende steigt in Bonn das Final4 der Damen – und bei BILD sowie SPORTBILD können Fans das Endspiel live verfolgen.

Gemeinsam mit DYN übertragen BILD und SPORTBILD das Finale am Sonntag ab 11.30 Uhr kostenlos im Livestream. Welche Teams dort um den Titel kämpfen, entscheidet sich bereits am Samstag in den Halbfinals. Zunächst trifft der Mannheimer HC auf den Harvestehuder THC (11.45 Uhr), anschließend spielt der Großflottbeker THGC gegen den Düsseldorfer HC (14 Uhr). Bemerkenswert: Genau diese vier Teams standen sich schon im vergangenen Jahr im Final4 gegenüber – sogar in identischen Halbfinal-Duellen.

Damit versammelt sich erneut die Spitze des deutschen Damen-Hockeys zu einem hochklassigen Endrunden-Wochenende. Als Titelverteidiger reist der HTHC aus Hamburg an, bekommt es aber direkt mit dem vermutlich stärksten Team der Saison zu tun. Mannheim dominierte die Liga und beendete die Hauptrunde mit deutlichem Vorsprung auf Rang eins. Auch der Düsseldorfer HC zählt zum Favoritenkreis.

Nur Außenseiterchancen werden dagegen Großflottbek eingeräumt. Das Team überraschte allerdings bereits im Viertelfinale, als es den Club an der Alster aus dem Wettbewerb warf





SPORTBILD / 🏆 90. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

German Hockey Championship Women's Hockey Final4 Mannheimer HC Harvestehuder THC Großflottbeker THGC Düsseldorfer HC Hamburg HTHC Club An Der Alster Quarters Semi-Finals Final

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