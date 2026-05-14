German National Hockey Team Ready for Challenge in Swiss Tournament

The German National Hockey Team is set to face a tough challenge in the first game of the tournament in Switzerland. They will play against Finland on Friday at 6:20 PM CET. With Finland being the bronze medalist from the 2026 Olympics, this game is not expected to be an easy one. The German team has all the information you need to follow the games. The first game against Finland will be broadcast live on Free-TV on ProSieben. The same channel will broadcast all the games of the tournament. Additionally, you can also watch the games on the Magenta Sport platform, which is a paid streaming service.

Große Ehre für die deutsche Eishockey-Nationalmannschaft! Gleich im ersten Spiel des Turniers in der Schweiz sind die DEB-Cracks dran. Dabei ist Finnland am Freitag (16.20 Uhr) in Zürich der Auftaktgegner.

Keine leichte Aufgabe, im Gegenteil. Immerhin ist das skandinavische Land der Bronzemedaillengewinner von Olympia 2026. SPORT BILD hat alle Informationen für Sie vor dem ersten Bully! -Fans: Alle Spiele der DEB-Cracks laufen im Free-TV bei ProSieben.

So auch die erste Partie gegen die Finnen. Bereits eine halbe Stunde vor dem Auftakt-Bully beginnt dort die Übertragung. Gleichzeitig laufen auch beim kostenpflichtigen Streamingdienst Magenta Sport alle Spiele der WM live. Sie haben also die Qual der Wahl – Hauptsache, Sie schalten ein!

Denn: Es geht zum Start des Turniers gleich zur Sache. In der komplizierten Gruppe A (die restlichen Gegner sind Lettland, Schweiz, USA, Ungarn, Österreich und Großbritannien) zählt jedes Spiel. Das weiß auch Dominik Kahun, der im Vorfeld bei „ran“ erklärte: „Es ist wahrscheinlich seit vielen Jahren die unangenehmste Gruppe, das ist ganz klar. Häufig war es so, dass man einige Top-Gegner hatte und immer dieses eine Finalspiel, so wie im vergangenen Jahr gegen Dänemark.

In dieser Gruppe hat man aber plötzlich zwei Teams, die du schlagen musst, um da reinzukommen, anstatt einem Team.

“Das Ziel ist laut Bundestrainer Harold Kreis weiterhin klar das Viertelfinale. Nach den verletzungsbedingten Absagen von Leon Draisaitl (30) und Tim Stützle (24) sind mit Torwart Philipp Grubauer (34), Josh Samanski (24) und Moritz Seider (25) drei NHL-Stars dabei. Nach den letzten enttäuschenden Turnieren (Vorrunden-Aus bei der WM, Viertelfinal-Aus bei Olympia) soll am Freitag der Start in eine bessere WM erfolgen. Doch die Hürde Finnland ist hoch. Gelingt dennoch eine Überraschung





SPORTBILD / 🏆 90. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

German National Hockey Team Swiss Tournament Finland Olympic Bronze Medalist Group A Dominik Kahun Harold Kreis Philipp Grubauer Josh Samanski Moritz Seider

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