German National Team Loses to Latvia in World Cup

Germany's hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the World Cup were ended as they lost to Latvia in the first knockout stage match. After a tough start to the tournament where they lost heavily to Finland, Germany went down to defeat against the Baltic team with a score of 0:2.

Das erste Endspiel um das WM-Viertelfinale in der Zürcher Swiss Live Arena vergeilt die deutsche Nationalmannschaft gegen Lettland. Nach der 1:3-Niederlage zum Auftakt gegen Finnland kassiert Deutschland gegen die Balten mit 0:2 die zweite Pleite im Turnier.

Jetzt ist das Viertelfinale in Gefahr! Die Olympiarevanche der Mannschaft von Trainer Harold Kreis gegen die Letten misslingt. In Mailand 2026 hatte man nämlich mit 3:4 verloren. Deutschland geht in Zürich als hoher Favorit ins Spiel.

Die Letten sind ausschließlich bei ausländischen Klubs unter Vertrag. Daheim gibt es nur eine halbprofessionelle Liga. Trainer Harijs Vitolins (58) lebt seit 30 Jahren in der Schweiz und war bereits Trainer beim HC Davos. Nur ein NHL-Profi steht in den Reihen der Letten mit Stürmer Sandis Vilmanis (22, Florida Panthers).

Im DEB-Team wieder NHL-Star Philipp Grubauer (34, Seattle) im Kasten und hält insgesamt gewohnt souverän





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