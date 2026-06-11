German National Team Players Discuss WM, Curacao, and Political Tensions

German National Team players Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck discuss their thoughts on the upcoming World Cup, their assessment of Curacao, and the political tensions surrounding the tournament.

Drei Tage vor dem WM-Auftaktspiel der deutschen Nationalmannschaft gegen Curacao stellten sich Jonathan Tah und Nico Schlotterbeck den Fragen der Presse. Schlotterbeck warnte davor, Curacao zu unterschätzen, sieht die deutsche Mannschaft aber als einen der Favoriten auf den WM-Titel.

Tah wiederum hofft, dass die Stimmung rund um die WM gerade in Deutschland noch positiver wird. Trotz der schwierigen politischen Thematik empfindet Tah zu viel Negativität beim Blick auf das Turnier. Schlotterbeck sieht die deutsche Mannschaft als eine top, top, top Mannschaft mit vielen tollen Einzelspielern und den deutschen Tugenden wie Disziplin, Leidenschaft und Widerstandsfähigkeit auf dem Platz.

Tah freut sich, dass er bei seiner ersten WM dabei sein darf und hofft, dass die Leute anfangen, die Deutschland-Flaggen anzupacken und man noch mehr davon sieht, damit das Feeling aufkommt. Beide Spieler haben den Fokus auf kleine Details und die Entwicklung in den letzten Einheiten gelegt. Schlotterbeck hat gestern ein extrem langes und intensives Training gemacht und ist sehr happy darüber. Tah hat ein Jahr mit Manu bei Bayern erleben dürfen und hat großen Respekt vor ihm.

Beide Spieler haben viel erreicht und sind gut in die Abläufe reingekommen





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World Cup German National Team Curacao Political Tensions Jonathan Tah Nico Schlotterbeck Discipline Volle Leidenschaft Widerstandsfähigkeit

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