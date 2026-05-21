German Startup Awards: Kanzler Scholz verspricht Reformen und mehr Digitalisierung

Die German Startup Awards würdigen die herausragenden Innovationen und Persönlichkeiten der deutschen Startup-Branche. Kanzler Olaf Scholz versprach die Unterstützung der Gründerinnen und Gründer mit weniger Bürokratie, niedrigere Steuern und mehr Digitalisierung.

Am Donnerstagabend fand in Berlin die feierliche Preisverleihung der German Startup Awards statt. Rund 700 Gründerinnen, Unternehmer und Investoren kamen zusammen, um herausragende Innovation en und Persönlichkeiten auszuzeichnen.

Der Abend wurde von Verena Pausder, Vorstandsvorsitzende des Startup-Verbandes, eröffnet. Sie betonte: „Deutschland kann Startup, Deutschland kann Innovation – wir müssen es nur machen.

“ Besonders stolz ist sie auf die Entwicklung der Branche: 3.600 neue Startups wurden in den letzten Jahren gegründet. Der Kanzler Olaf Scholz war ebenfalls vor Ort und versprach den Gründern weniger Bürokratie, niedrigere Steuern und mehr Digitalisierung. Scholz betonte, dass Deutschland schnellere und digitale Lösungen benötigt, um seine Wettbewerbsfähigkeit zu stärken.

Er warnte vor den Herausforderungen, die mit den geplanten Reformen verbunden sind, und betonte, dass die Politik nicht nur dazu da ist, um zu gefallen, sondern sie muss Widerstände in ihrem Land überwinden. Scholz warf ein Blick auf die Zukunft und betonte: „Deutschland muss ganz einfach schneller werden, einfacher werden und digital. Eigentlich alles schon gestern.





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