German WWE-Star Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Orlando, Feud with Chad Gable

German WWE-Star Ludwig Kaiser was arrested in Orlando, Florida, USA, after allegedly assaulting a man. He was released on bail after paying a $1000 bond. Kaiser and his girlfriend Andrea Bazarte, a Mexican wrestling star, are known for their collaboration in the WWE. A dispute between the two individuals is believed to have escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in Kaiser being arrested.

Ludwig Kaiser , deutscher WWE -Star, wurde vergangene Woche in Orlando ( Florida , USA) festgenommen, nachdem er einen Mann geschlagen haben soll. Kaiser musste kurze Zeit inhaftiert werden, nachdem er eine Kaution in Höhe von 1000 Dollar bezahlt hatte.

Kaiser und seine Freundin Andrea Bazarte, mexikanische Moderatorin und Wrestling-Star, sind bekannt für ihre Zusammenarbeit in der WWE-Szene. Ein Vorfall soll sich um die beiden Personen ereignet haben, in dem Kaiser und Bazarte in einem Fahrstuhl zu heftig herumgeknutscht hätten, woraufhin Kaiser zugeschlagen wurde. Eine andere Version besagt, dass Kaiser aufgrund eines drohenden Anrufs der US-Einwanderungsbehörde ICE ausgerastet sei. Beide Versionen sprachen sich schnell in den sozialen Netzwerken aus, vor allem in Mexiko, wo Kaiser als maskierter Kult-Wrestler gefeiert wird.

Spekulationen über eine mögliche Einmischung der WWE in der Geschichte kursieren, um Kaiser in Mexiko noch populärer zu machen. Kaiser steht am 30. Mai in Monterrey im Kampf um seine Maske gegen seinen Erzfeind Chad Gable





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