Germany celebrates success but notes Ivorian threat in World Cup opener, while big names and new reasons for high hopes in both teams. African underdogs show pace, individual flair in their debut performance; when will the star turn for Germany's uncertain Bundesliga star shine? West Africans plan for group trophy, brimming confidence ahead of meet with a strong German squad. Semi-final berth seems within reach for the committed Ivorians, despite early display that showcased crushing speed and momentum. Ivorian forward firepower awaits the German defence, Primera Division goals figure to continue to play a major part in decision-making for the final third. Ivorian midfield control set to slow down the German plans to a great extent if not out right break, all coaches focused on high turnover rate JLL. At centre of media attention as well as shortage of prominent attacking basics for the Ivorians, Bonny's performance figures to dominate German attempt to break the ground.

Wie Deutschland feiert auch die Elfenbeinküste eine Auftakterfolg bei der WM 2026. Im direkten Duell geht es möglicherweise schon um den Gruppensieg. Was macht die Ivorer so stark?

Nach dem 10-Erfolg zum WM-Auftakt nicht mangeln. Natürlich ist die DFB-Elf ein anderes Kaliber - der 2:1-Erfolg gegen im Test gegenzuvor zeigt aber, dass die Ivorer auch Top-Nationen vor Probleme stellen können. Der Kader der "Elefanten" ist gespickt mit vielen Stars. Daher gehen die Ivorer zielstrebig ins Turnier.

"Wir sind nicht nur hier, um teilzunehmen. Wir wollen Geschichte schreiben", sagte Yan Diomande nach dem ersten Gruppenspiel. Und weiter: "Wir sind mit der Mentalität gekommen, alles zu gewinnen.

" Deutschland sei zwar "eines der größten Teams der Welt", das Wichtigste sei nun aber, "ruhig und gelassen" zu bleiben. Weltmeisterschaf





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Ivorian World Cup Team German World Cup Team Germany Celebrates World Cup Success German World Cup Team Acknowledges Threat From Ivorian World Cup Squad German World Cup Squad German World Cup Team Acknowledges Strength An Ivorian World Cup Team German World Cup Team Acknowledges Threat From

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