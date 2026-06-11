The author discusses Germany's chances in the 2022 World Cup, highlighting the importance of a brutal team spirit and the team's ability to win K.o.-Rounds. They also mention the potential of Portugal, Brazil, and Morocco as well as the host nations Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

Ich glaube nicht daran, dass sie weit kommen, obwohl ich die Mannschaft vom Grundgefühl her nicht mehr so negativ sehe, wie ich sie schon mal gesehen habe.

Das Allerwichtigste ist ein brutaler Zusammenhalt und vor allem diese Gier, um eben die K.o-Spiele für sich zu ziehen. Sie sind immer in der Lage, an einem guten Tag jeden Gegner zu schlagen. Aber ob sie es konstant bis zum Ende hinbekommen, da hab ich doch noch paar Fragezeichen. Daher wird es brutal schwer, das Halbfinale oder sogar das Finale zu erreichen.kommen, das wäre natürlich ein harter Brocken.

Da kommt dann auch ganz, ganz viel auf Tagesform an und da kannst du natürlich auch mal verlieren. Auf der anderen Seite kannst du alle Gegner an einem guten Tag schlagen und bis ins Finale vorrücken. Ich sehe Deutschland auf jeden Fall gewappnet, in wichtigen Spielen eine besondere Leistung zu zeigen und warum sollen sie nicht ganz weit kommen. , dazu Portugal, die eine brutal gute Mannschaft haben.

Und dann gibt es einen weiteren Kreis mit Deutschland, den Engländern und noch ein, zwei Teams. Das ist abhängig von ganz vielen verschiedenen Faktoren wie Gruppendynamik, Tagesform in den wichtigen Spielen und am Ende natürlich auch ein bisschen Spielglück. Ich bin sehr gespannt auf die Portugiesen, die eine super Mannschaft haben, unter anderem mit dem Trio von PSG. Vielleicht erfüllt sich Cristiano Ronaldos großer Traum, Weltmeister zu werden, doch noch am Ende seiner Karriere.

Ich bin auch gespannt auf die Brasilianer, die für mich auf den einzelnen Positionen richtig gut besetzt sind und mit dem Klima vielleicht am besten klarkommen. Und auch den Marokkanern traue ich viel zu. Wenn die Stimmung weiter so gut ist im Team, Musiala und Wirtz sich steigern und alle ihre Top-Leistungen abrufen, kommen wir mindestens ins Viertelfinale, wenn nicht sogar ins Halbfinale. K.o.

-Runde. Deutschland wird die Gruppenphase - im Gegensatz zu den letzten beiden WM-Endrunden - sicher überstehen. An einem guten Tag ist danach alles möglich. Zu den Favoriten zählen wir dieses Mal aber nicht.

Den Gastgebernationen Kanada, Mexiko und den USA ist mit den eigenen Fans im Rücken und einer Euphoriewelle im Land einiges zuzutrauen. Ebenfalls sind diePortugal. Meiner Meinung nach sehr guter Kader, mit Vitinha und Joao Neves Top Spieler auf der 6. Könnte die Überraschung werden im Gegensatz zu den Favoriten Spanien und Frankreich





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Germany World Cup Portugal Brazil Morocco Host Nations Team Spirit K.O.-Rounds Trio Of PSG Cristiano Ronaldo Vitinha Joao Neves Canada Mexico USA Spain France

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