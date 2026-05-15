Sarah Engels, a 33-year-old woman in a golden outfit, will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna with her song 'Fire'. She is a strong woman who brings everything the competition demands. The song 'Fire' by Sarah Engels features dancers, fire, and a sexy outfit. This is how one stands out at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). She represents a modern Germany. Successful in her career, mother of two children, and confident in her performance. A picture that touches everyone. I would love to see her win. And yet, I have this faint feeling that it's not enough. Not for her, but for us. Germany struggles at the ESC. Often receiving zero points, often ending up last. Popularity cannot be proven. It either exists or does not. Lena Meyer-Landrut, a singer, won the ESC in 2010 with her song 'Satellite'. But those who believe that only tones count are mistaken. Political moods sway with it. Images of countries also. It's a shame. Sarah's performance has nothing to do with politics. She does a perfect job with discipline, heart, and courage. It could be a surprise. It could also be a setback. Sarah Engels encourages women to love their bodies and be proud of them. What reassures me is that Sarah does not define herself through a scoreboard. She has a career, a public, a foundation. That is a big stage. But it is not the whole life. As an artist, Sarah Engels gives everything. And yes, Germany can be proud of this woman, no matter where we end up on Saturday night.

Sarah Engels tritt am Samstag beim Eurovision Song Contest in Wien mit ihrem Song "Fire" für Deutschland an. Wir schicken eine starke Frau nach Wien, die alles mitbringt, was dieser Wettbewerb verlangt.

Der Song "Fire" von Sarah Engels trägt. Die Bühne brennt. Tänzer, Feuer und ein sexy Outfit. Ja, genau so gewinnt man Aufmerksamkeit beim Eurovision Song Contest (ESC).

Sie zeigt ein modernes Deutschland. Erfolgreich im Beruf, Mutter von zwei Kindern, selbstbewusst im Auftritt. Ein Bild, das uns allen guttut.geht kaum. Ich würde ihr den Sieg so sehr gönnen.

Und trotzdem habe ich diese leise Ahnung, dass es am Ende nicht reicht. Nicht ihretwegen. Sondern unseretwegen. Deutschland tut sich schwer beim ESC.

Zu oft gab es null Punkte, zu oft landeten wir hinten. Beliebtheit lässt sich nicht proben. Sie entsteht oder eben nicht. Sängerin Lena Meyer-Landrut (damals 19) im Jahr 2010 mit ihrem ESC-Pokal.

Damals gewann sie mit dem Lied "Satellite" den Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo. Doch wer glaubt, dass beim ESC nur Töne zählen, der verdrängt die Realität. Politische Stimmungen schwingen mit. Bilder von Ländern auch.

Das ist schade. Denn Sarahs Auftritt hat nichts mit Politik zu tun. Sie macht einen perfekten Job. Mit Disziplin, mit Herz, mit Mut.

Vielleicht wird es ein Überraschungserfolg. Vielleicht auch ein weiterer Dämpfer. Sarah Engels ruft Frauen auf, ihre Körper zu lieben und sich stolz zu zeigen. Was mich beruhigt: Sarah definiert sich nicht über eine Punktetafel.

Sie hat längst eine Karriere, ein Publikum, ein Fundament. Derist eine große Bühne. Aber er ist nicht das ganze Leben. Als Künstlerin gibt Sarah Engels alles.

Und ja, Deutschland kann stolz sein auf diese Frau, ganz egal, auf welchem Platz wir am Samstagabend landen





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Eurovision Song Contest Sarah Engels Germany Strong Female Representative Modern Germany Discipline Heart Courage Love Proud

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