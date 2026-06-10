Gold Prices Plunge After U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate, Oil Prices Rise

Gold prices have plummeted on Wednesday after a fresh skirmish broke out in the gulf between the U.S. and Iran, as prospects of reopening the Strait of Hormuz dimmed. Meanwhile, oil prices surged as concerns of re-escalation increased.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending losses from yesterday, gold prices have plunged on Wednesday after a fresh skirmish broke out in the gulf between the U.S. and Iran, diminishing expectations of an early reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a quicker end to the Middle East war.

Front Month Comex Gold for August month delivery has plunged by $148.00 (or 3.45%) to $4,138.40 per troy ounce. Front Month Comex Silver for August month delivery has changed a little on the upside by $0.046 (or 0.07%) to $65.540 per troy ounce. The U.S.-Israel war on Iran entered day number 103 today.

Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump reassured that a U.S.-Iran deal could happen in a couple of days and affirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen after that in a day or two. Trump also stressed that the U.S.-imposed naval blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports has weakened Iran economically, forcing Iran to settle for a deal. As prospects of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz improved, crude oil prices tumbled yesterday.

Hours later, through his social media platform Truth Social, Trump messaged that Iranians have shot an U.S. AH-64 Apache helicopter patrolling across the Strait of Hormuz and stated that the U.S. will and must give back a fitting response. Today, referring to Iran, Trump messaged via Truth Social that the 'Bully of the Middle East is dead.

' Trump expressed his disappointment for their slow negotiations and asserted that Iran will pay the price for the delay. U.S. Central Command launched self-defense strikes against Iran today as a proportional response to Iranian downing of U.S. helicopter. The U.S. launched airstrikes in southern Iran targeting air defense systems, radar sites, and command infrastructures.

Iran claimed it launched missile-and-drone attacks on U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, sites near Al Azraq airbase in Jordan, and U.S. bases in Kuwait. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran would leave no attack or threat unanswered and ordered U.S. forces to leave the region if it wished to be safe. As concerns of re-escalation increased, doubts rose about the possibility of a U.S.-Iran deal (as Trump reassured).

With the chances of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz becoming dim, oil prices moved higher and gold prices tumbled. On the economic front in the U.S. today, the Labor Department's data revealed that the month-on-month core consumer prices (excluding food and energy) rose by 0.20% from the previous month in May 2026, slightly below market expectations of a 0.30% increase. Year-on-year, it climbed to 2.90% in May, matching market expectations.

The Consumer Purchase Index rose 0.50% month-over-month in May, in line with forecasts. Year-over-year, it rose to 4.20%. After rising 10.90% in March and 3.80% in April, energy prices increased 3.90% in May. The Mortgage Bankers Association of America revealed that the Purchase Index increased to 176.90 on June 5 from 164.80 of the previous week.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 99.93, down by 0.08 (or 0.08%) today. Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX© 2026 AFX NewsSoftware vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten





FN_Nachrichten / 🏆 88. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gold Prices U.S.-Iran Tensions Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices U.S.-Iran War Central Command Iranian Missile Attacks U.S. Dollar Index Consumer Purchase Index Mortgage Bankers Association Of America U.S. Dollar Index U.S. Dollar Index U.S. Dollar Index U.S. Dollar Index U.S. Dollar Index U.S. Dollar Index

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Gold sichert exklusiven Flächenzugang im Caledonian Gold ProjektDas Unternehmen Western Gold Exploration Ltd. hat eine exklusive Vereinbarung mit Forestry and Land Scotland über rund 95 Quadratkilometer im Orchy-Gebiet abgeschlossen. Damit erweitert es die Gesamtfläche des Caledonian Gold Projekts auf etwa 225 Quadratkilometer und legt den Grundstein für weitere Exploration entlang des Tyndrum‑Fault-Korridors, der bereits goldhaltige Erzadern am benachbarten Cononish-Mine aufweist.

Read more »

Iran-Krieg: US-Militär – Vergeltungsschläge gegen den Iran begonnenTrump wirft Iran Abschuss von US-Hubschrauber vor und droht mit Reaktion +++ Iran beschlagnahmt Vermögen von Kritikern +++ UN: Tödliche Siedler-Gewalt im Westjordanland nimmt zu +++ Der Newsblog.

Read more »

Neue Studie von Lahontan Gold erwartet: Der Gold-Hotstock steht vor einer NeubewertungDer Goldpreis hat zuletzt zwar korrigiert, sich in den vergangenen zwei Jahren aber dennoch verdoppelt. Die starke Performance sorgt nicht nur bei den großen Minenunternehmen und Goldproduzenten für Aufschwung

Read more »

Iran-Krieg: DAX stabil, Öl fest, Gold fällt - Oracle, SAP, Adidas, Infineon, Siemens Energy ...Der DAX hat am Dienstag weitere Verluste einstecken müssen. Am Ende ging es 0,7 Prozent nach unten auf 24.433,06 Punkte. Und auch zum Start in den Mittwoch fehlt der Schwung. Der Broker IG taxiert den

Read more »