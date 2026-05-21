Google Unveils Comprehensive Search Engine Changes

After a 25-year update, Google made headlines by removing blue links and replacing them with a fully AI-driven intelligent search that provides generated user interfaces, as well as personal mini-apps. The AI search is being celebrated

Google hat den umfassendsten Umbau seiner Suchmaschine seit über 25 Jahren angekündigt, Shifting from a traditional list of results with blue links to an AI-driven intelligent search field, including AI assistants, generated user interfaces, and personalized mini-apps.

The changes emphasize the evolution of search, but pose a threat to magazines like PCGH. Google introduces parallel 'Information Agents' that continuously monitor and update users on news. They provide news summaries like user interests, such as the latest graphics cards, CPU, or Steam Frame. The new features replace the classic blue links, which readers no longer click through.

PCGH's influence on clicks has decreased significantly since the introduction of the AI Search. The newspaper industry has seen drastic decreases in article updates as more people turn to AI-driven news summaries. While the initial numbers might seem small, it's a significant decline in independent journalism's existence





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Search Engine Search Engine Changes Google AI Intelligent Search Blue Links Replaced Personal Mini-Apps AI Assistants Information Agents

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